‘Bestie I think you just found the key to feline immortality’: 18-year-old cat eats Taco Bell potato burrito

An 18-year-old cat has captured the hearts of internet users everywhere with its unusual taste for Taco Bell’s potato burrito.

The TikTok video of the senior cat munching on the fast food has quickly gone viral, racking up over 2.1 million views in less than 24 hours.

The video, which was posted TikTok user @rignpm04, shows footage of them bringing a bag of Taco Bell to the cat, which eagerly sniffs out the contents as the TikToker unwraps a potato taco inside. As the cat happily chows-down on the treat, the video is accompanied by overlay text which reads: “Whenever we eat tacobell we have to get a potato taco for our 18 year old senior cat.”

In the comment section, viewers shared their thoughts on the cat’s taste for fast food.

Many have jokingly suggested that the cat will live to a ripe old age just so it can continue to enjoy potato tacos.

“This cat is gonna live to 27 just so they can eat more potato tacos,” one comment said.

“Bestie I think you just found the key to feline immortality,” a second commenter wrote.

“Your cat has excellent taste. It’s the best thing on the menu imo,” a third commenter added.

Some commenters pointed out that fast food can be toxic to cats, with one saying: “Garlic and onion is super toxic to cats and I believe the potatoes are seasoned heavily with it.”

However, a veterinary assistant weighed in to give the video a pass due to the cat’s old age, saying, “As a vet assistant normally I don’t like these videos but this one’s fine let her have her Taco Bell.”

A quick search for “Can cats eat Taco Bell?” reveals some strong guidelines (and side-chats about this phenomenon of cats responding favorably to Taco Bell). Taco shells can be a choking hazard, spicy sauce can upset stomachs, and cats aren’t natural cheese eaters.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @rignpm04 via TikTok direct messages for comment.