‘$0 tip if they didn’t disclose it’: Woman goes to diner, gets several refills of her Diet Coke. She didn’t know she was being charged

While eating at a food establishment, the assumption is usually that they offer free fountain drink refills. If they don’t, restaurants will usually explicitly state otherwise, either by including a disclaimer on the menu or having a server relay that information to the customer. That’s why a customer was so shocked to learn that she was charged for all four of her Diet Coke refills. She says she was never told refills weren’t free.

Featured Video

“It should be illegal for your waiter to bring you a refill of a drink without disclosing that it is not a free refill at a restaurant,” TikTok user Hannah Cohen (@hannahnadcoh) says while walking outside. “Because why did I just pay $10 for three Diet Cokes at a diner of all places?”

“Illegal. Jail immediately,” she adds.

Cohen implied in a comment to a viewer that the server questioned her after catching her “staring” at her bill. She says she “mentioned” it to the waiter that she didn’t realize the refills weren’t free. “‘Oh. Yeah. They’re not free,’” she recalls him responding.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Cohen via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

Who was in the wrong?

Cohen’s video garnered over 59,000 views. Some viewers shared what they would have done in Cohen’s place. “$0 tip if they didn’t disclose it,” one viewer remarked.

“That happened once to my friend and me when we were young college students eating out after a long time. We didn’t tip cause of that,” another user recalled.

Advertisement

“Oh I’ve been in the service industry my whole life and that is terribly unethical. Heck I point out all upcharges so there are no surprises. That’s a sure way to get no tips,” a third shared.

Some also pointed to telltale signs that refills aren’t free. “If you have to ask for a refill, it’s not free. If they refill it without asking, it’s free,” one said.

Do restaurants have to disclose if a refill is not free?

Although considered unethical, restaurants aren’t legally required to disclose fees in 49 states. However, California passed a bill that restaurants have “the listed or advertised price must include all mandatory charges,” per Legal Dive.

Advertisement

So, always ask a restaurant if they offer free refills just to be on the safe side.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.