‘This exercise made me meet god in 1 minute’: Student goes to Pilates class. Then the trainer reveals a 1-minute exercise to get your waist ‘snatched’

If you’re looking to get a flat tummy, Pilates may be the answer. This fitness influencer shares their go-to move for working their core.

Pilates move for abs?

Dora (@fit_withdora) is known for their baby pink aesthetic and workout videos. Their videos range from topics such as their workout gear, meals, exercise, and other lifestyle content. A few months ago, they shared a video that really caught viewers’ eyes with over 26.6 million views and 745,000 likes. It’s about this Pilates move.

Abby says this move is the trick for a flat lower belly. The exercise involves bringing your legs hovering above the ground while having your arms propping your body up behind you, opening your legs, closing your legs, and then closing your legs into your body. Abby says that if you repeat this for a minute, you will feel the burn, and when done consistently, you will see the results.

“POV: Your pilates instructor told you to do this exercise for 1 min daily, and now your stomach is flat, your inner thighs are slimmer and your waist is snatched,” says the video’s on-screen caption.

Viewers agree that this Pilates exercise really had them feeling the burn.

“I’ve been doing this, and other similar variations of it, for years and it works. Do it in fairly slow, controlled movements,” says one comment.

“I love when this exercise comes up in a Pilates video. One of my faves because it’s challenging but still a little easier than other ab exercises cuz u got the hands for support,” says someone else.

“This exercise made me meet god in 1 minute,” says another.

What is Pilates?

Pilates is characterized by slow and controlled movements that focus on your core, according to WebMD. Interestingly enough, Pilates was created by Joseph Pilates when he was imprisoned during World War II. When Pilates moved to New York, they popularized the exercise for dancers looking to recover from injuries.

Dora isn’t the only person talking about the pros of Pilates online. The Daily Dot has previously covered the exercise’s fans, like this TikToker who says the prices of Pilates classes are getting out of hand.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dora for comment about their Pilates experience and this exercise via Instagram direct message and comment.

