The ‘What’s a Father?’ meme, explained: Why XXXTentacion’s 2017 interview is trending

The What’s a Father? meme features a moment from a 2017 interview with rapper XXXtentacion where he sarcastically asks, “What’s a father?” in response to a question about his relationship with his dad. The moment is brought up by fans in discussions about whether or not the late rapper is “corny.”

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @atrop1x/TikTok

@atrop1x/TikTok Meme Type : Exploitable

: Exploitable First Appearance : Nov. 2022

: Nov. 2022 Origin Source : YouTube

: YouTube Peak Popularity: February 2025

What interview is XXXtentacion’s What’s a Father moment from?

Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, known by his rap name XXXtentacion, was a rising young star when he died at the age of 20 after being shot. His 2018 death shocked many fans, who have continued to stay devoted to him posthumously.

In November 2022, The Fader shared an interview that took place between the outlet and the rapper in 2017. During the interview, the reporter asks, “Do you have any relationship with your father?” to which the rapper responds, “What’s that? What’s a Father?”

Who is XXXtentacion’s father?

XXXtentacion’s father is named Dwayne Onfroy. After spending much of the rapper’s life behind bars, Onfroy now lives in Jamaica. While he stayed in touch with his son by phone, Onfroy regrets not being able to be a bigger influence and has said he wishes he could have helped shape his son into a different type of man.

“He developed his own rules. He developed his own way of looking at life because now his teenage years are coming on. Who’s the male role model? Who’s the male figure that’s going to show him how a boy is supposed to behave at 13?” Onfroy said, according to XXL.

Meme spread

The clip circulated a bit after it was released in 2022, but picked up more traction when it was shared on TikTok by @atrop1x.

From there, people started to poke fun at the cheeky response. While some did feel it was an emotional answer to a difficult question, others see it as a moment that illustrates the rapper’s “corny” nature.

“xxxtentacion was corny as hell when he was alive” wrote @dearwfe on Jan. 31, 2025. They quote-retweeted themselves with the clip, captioning it, “like bruh.”

As people noted, the rapper did have some sort of relationship with his father, albeit one that wasn’t ideal.

The resurgence of the clip has led to memes, both featuring XXXtentacion and playing on the “What’s that?” response.

Meme examples

