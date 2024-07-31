A new TikTok trend called “vabbing” combines the words “dabbing” and “vagina,” and is being touted across the platform as a dating hack to attract prospective partners.

Okay, but what is vabbing?

Vabbing is the practice of applying or “dabbing” vaginal secretions on key parts of one’s body under the hypothesis that they contain pheromones that will attract romantic or sexual partners. These pulse points often include the wrist, neck, behind ears, and opposite the elbow where the arm bends, much like where you might apply perfume.

Practitioners then go out into public spaces hoping that the scent will draw an interested individual, typically a man, and make TikTok videos insisting that it worked without submitting any evidence to support their claims.

Is there any evidence that vabbing works?

Real evidence that vabbing is effective would require studies on the practice, which do not exist yet. It is also worth mentioning that scientists are still unable to agree on whether human beings even produce pheromones in the first place, let alone whether they can be found in the vagina.

While there have been a few dubious studies suggesting humans are attracted to certain chemicals produced by our bodies, the idea that they’re pheromones has been met with heavy skepticism.

“There is simply no peer-reviewed, bioassay evidence… that any of these four molecules is a human pheromone,” said Oxford University’s Dr. Tristram D. Wyatt. “Calling the molecules ‘putative human pheromones’, as many authors do, does not avoid the problem: they have never been shown to be human pheromones, ‘putative’ or otherwise.”

A 2003 study searching for evidence of human-produced pheromones, including those allegedly occurring in the vagina, called any such evidence that substances found count as pheromones “incomplete.” While it’s possible humans may react subconsciously to scents given off by potential partners, these may only signal information about the state of the person’s immune system.

The practice is entirely unsupported by science, but that has never stopped a TikTok trend before. While it is mostly harmless, vabbing is likely to produce mixed results and could be unsanitary if you’re not careful.

The girls are vabbing at the gym

Vabbing at the gym has produced many TikTok videos under the phrase and began in 2022, though it appears to be surging once again in the summer of 2024. On July 8, 2022, user @jewlieah posted a video insisting that this practice worked for her and gained millions of views.

The alleged effectiveness of vabbing can likely be attributed to coincidence or a boost in confidence more than anything else, kind of like a placebo effect. Women vabbing at the gym are operating under the assumption that working out will produce more of what they think are pheromones, thus making them more appealing.

Potential health risks

Promoters of vabbing have justified their TikTok videos by claiming that the practice is harmless even if it doesn’t work, but that may not be entirely true. There are as many health TikTokers warning about the risks as there are entries from people claiming this has worked for them.

The biggest risk may come from the collection of the vaginal secretions. If you’re going to try this, keep in mind that your hands can easily carry bacteria that you don’t want introduced to that area of your body. Wash your hands thoroughly, and don’t forget to clean under your nails, where dirt and germs can collect and hide.

At the same time, your vagina can harbor bacteria and viruses that other people can come into contact with if you’re smearing them on your skin. There is a slight but real possibility of spreading STIs this way.

Reactions

Most people who find out what vabbing is regret it. You know the saying “ignorance is bliss?” Yeah.

