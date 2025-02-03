‘I never thought he would tariff MY imports’: America is learning how tariffs work in real-time, and these 25 memes say it all

President Donald Trump’s promised tariffs are due to take effect this week, and as people are beginning to realize what they mean regarding the price of consumer goods, the internet is creating memes about it.

What is a tariff?

A tariff is essentially a tax on imported goods, which means when Trump put tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, those costs didn’t go to the country importing the products but rather got passed right back onto American consumers. As Canada and Mexico roll out retaliatory tariffs, the internet is roasting Trump supporters now realizing that economic nationalism comes with a price tag.

The last time America increased tariffs like this, it was 1930 — and it triggered the Great Depression. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) February 2, 2025

Canada and Mexico respond to U.S. tariffs with ones of their own

Just one day after Trump’s latest round of tariffs—25% on Canadian and Mexican goods (with a minor exception for Canadian energy exports) and 10% on Chinese imports—Canada retaliated with its own 25% tariffs on over $100 billion worth of U.S. products, according to the New York Times. Mexico is expected to release its counter-tariffs on Feb. 2, 2025, as well. Meanwhile, China has taken a more bureaucratic approach, threatening to take the matter to the World Trade Organization.

This means American businesses, particularly farmers and manufacturers who rely on exports, are about to feel the heat. Trump himself admitted these tariffs could cause “some pain,” but it seems that MAGA folks didn’t realize that pain was going to be felt by them.

The internet has once again done what it does best: make memes poking fun at those who believed tariffs would make their groceries cheaper.

Check out 25 of the best and funniest tariff memes below.

