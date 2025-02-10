Flared jeans, Serena’s crip walk, and That Grin: The 27 funniest Kendrick Lamar halftime show memes

The Super Bowl LIX halftime performance featuring Kendrick Lamar at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome was a showcase of the rapper’s talents, but also his longstanding feud with Drake that has led to a Grammy and a plethora of halftime show memes online.

Lamar is known for his intricate lyricism and cultural commentary, and he did not disappoint viewers with his half-time show, which featured guest performers Samuel L. Jackson (dressed as Uncle Sam), SZA, Serena Williams, and Mustard.

One of the most talked-about moments was during the performance of “Not Like Us,” a track widely interpreted as a diss aimed at Drake. As Lamar strutted across the stage and grinned for the cameras in an expression that has been captured and memed, the stadium audience joined the rapper in chanting the line “A minor,” a phrase that has been dissected by fans and critics alike for its possible double entendre, potentially referencing Drake’s alleged past relationships.

The entire stadium’s participation in this chant was noted by viewers online who said that they would perish if someone got an audience of that magnitude to call them out as Lamar did.

Lamar’s flared jeans became a focal point on social media, with many laughing that he was dissing Drake while wearing flared jeans, of all things. One person noted that their mother was all about the look, calling Lamar, “Cute as a button.”

Adding another layer to the performance, tennis icon Serena Williams made a surprise appearance, joining Lamar onstage and performing the Crip Walk during “Not Like Us.” Williams had previously been linked to Drake, making her cameo particularly talked about on social media.

Check out 27 of the best and snappiest Super Bowl halftime show memes below:

THIS MAN KENDRICK LAMAR JUST SMILED IN THE CAMERA AFTER COOKING DRAKE



LMFAOOOOOO#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/O09jyWwh6l — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 10, 2025 @ditzkoff/X

