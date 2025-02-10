Advertisement
Flared jeans, Serena’s crip walk, and That Grin: The 27 funniest Kendrick Lamar halftime show memes

‘Kendrick lamar is proof that having an arch nemesis is a fundamental part of the human experience.’

Anna Good

Anna Good
Kendrick Lamar half time show memes

The Super Bowl LIX halftime performance featuring Kendrick Lamar at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome was a showcase of the rapper’s talents, but also his longstanding feud with Drake that has led to a Grammy and a plethora of halftime show memes online.

Lamar is known for his intricate lyricism and cultural commentary, and he did not disappoint viewers with his half-time show, which featured guest performers Samuel L. Jackson (dressed as Uncle Sam), SZA, Serena Williams, and Mustard.

One of the most talked-about moments was during the performance of “Not Like Us,” a track widely interpreted as a diss aimed at Drake. As Lamar strutted across the stage and grinned for the cameras in an expression that has been captured and memed, the stadium audience joined the rapper in chanting the line “A minor,” a phrase that has been dissected by fans and critics alike for its possible double entendre, potentially referencing Drake’s alleged past relationships.

The entire stadium’s participation in this chant was noted by viewers online who said that they would perish if someone got an audience of that magnitude to call them out as Lamar did.

Lamar’s flared jeans became a focal point on social media, with many laughing that he was dissing Drake while wearing flared jeans, of all things. One person noted that their mother was all about the look, calling Lamar, “Cute as a button.”

Adding another layer to the performance, tennis icon Serena Williams made a surprise appearance, joining Lamar onstage and performing the Crip Walk during “Not Like Us.” Williams had previously been linked to Drake, making her cameo particularly talked about on social media.

Check out 27 of the best and snappiest Super Bowl halftime show memes below:

1.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'MUUUUSSSTTAAARDDDD' with a photo of the main female character of Nosferatu ripping off her dress and screaming.
@DixPeyton/X

2.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'if I send this to u it means not only am I celebrating ur downfall, I orchestrated it' with a photo of Kendrick Lamar strutting at the halftime show.
@DixPeyton/X

3.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'Abercrombie denim designers were just activated like sleeper cells' with a photo of Lamar singing at the Super Bowl.
@chelbb_/X

4.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'If my ex girlfriend was on the tv crip walking to a song calling me a pedophile at the super bowl my feelings would be hurt to say the least'
@chelbb_/X

5.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'kendrick lamar is proof that having an arch nemesis is a fundamental part of the human experience'
@unloversciub/X

6.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'U got dissed at the Super Bowl by a tiny man in flared jeans'
@unloversciub/X

7.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'if i text you this just know you’re cooked' with a photo of Kendrick Lamar strutting at the halftime show.
@PallaviGunalan/X

8.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'Why did he leave early? (photo unrelated)' with an image of the White House with location tags of mystery people. Quoted tweet says, 'Trump left his Superdome box about two minutes before the halftime show ended.'
@PallaviGunalan/X

9.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'Drake rn:' with a screencap of Marge Simpson looking angry saying, 'Well, I also have a song to sing. Don't make up your mind until you hear both songs.'
@ditzkoff/X

10.

@ditzkoff/X

11.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'not only did kendrick get the whole stadium to call him a pedophile but he did it wearing flared jeans, that’s gotta hurt'
@ramzreboot/X

12.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'kendrick chiquito hater y talentoso' with a painting of a kitten (Kendrick) over a puddle looking down and seeing a tiger (the hate he has inside).
@ramzreboot/X

13.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'a stadium screaming 'a minor' omg………… drake gonna have to shift to right wing grifting soon'
@SydneyBattle/X

14.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'gonna start sending this pic before i say the most hateful thing i can think of' with a photo of Kendrick Lamar strutting at the halftime show.
@SydneyBattle/X

15.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'We been sitting thru YEARS of watching Guns & Roses and Aerosmith or whoever at the Super Bowl. Yall gone be alright'
@OhThatsAT/X

16.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'Serena Williams crip walking to a song about you being a pedophile has to hurt existentially'
@OhThatsAT/X

17.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'Imagine being the 17 year old high school girl that has to calm down drake over text'
@KegstandJesus/X

18.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'Serena crip walked for 4 seconds and gained more yards than the Chiefs in the entire first half'
@KegstandJesus/X

19.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'drake running to the cliff like montoya'
@zedonarrival/X

20.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, ''they should have gotten jelly roll'” with a close up of a stereotypical Army general's haircut.
@zedonarrival/X

21.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'drake finna show up to his next concert nailed to a flaming crucifix'
@stillnotziora/X

22.

Super bowl meme, text reads, ''AWFUL HALFTIME SHOW !!!'” with profile photos of white MAGA supporters wearing sunglasses.
@stillnotziora/X

23.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'MUUUUSSSTAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRDDDDDDDDD' with a screencap of Montoya ripping off his shirt and screaming.
@Mahottie/X

24.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'If someone called me a pedophile during the superbowl and the whole stadium sung along they'd have to invent a new word for how hard I would kill myself'
@Mahottie/X

25.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'this day is entirely run by hatred. eagles crushing that team out of spite. now kendrick halftime. being a hater rules'
@kenzvanunu/X

26.

Super bowl half time show meme, text reads, 'My mother is all of us' with a screenshot of a text message from Mother that says, 'Kenny is cute as a button. Love those flared jeans.'
@kenzvanunu/X

27.

Super bowl meme, text reads, 'If I send you this it means I’m having a blast ruining someone’s day' with a photo of Kendrick Lamar strutting at the halftime show.
@themeredith/X

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
