The Succulent Chinese Meal meme, aka the Jack Karlson meme, comes from a viral video of the petty criminal’s 1991 arrest during which he makes a dramatic speech about “democracy manifest.” His accent, eloquent, and impassioned manner of speaking while he resists being put into a police vehicle and makes several hilarious statements became a sensation after it hit YouTube in 2009.

Internet sleuths discovered that his history was as engrossing as the clip. After a long and colorful life, Karlson passed away on August 7, 2024.

Who is Jack Karlson of the Succulent Chinese Meal meme?

Following the arrest of Karlson, there was significant confusion over his identity. Australian police detained him in October 1991, and the news report initially claimed, as did Karlson, that it was a wrongful arrest and a case of mistaken identity. The officers accused him of paying for his succulent Chinese meal with a stolen credit card.

Investigators then uncovered a lifelong career of petty criminality under multiple aliases, including Johann Kelmut Karlson and Cecil Gerry Edwards. People went on to theorize that he was Hungarian chess player Paul Charles Dozsa.

Finally, they figured out that he was Jack Karlson, who grew up in the Blackheath Presbyterian Boys’ Home near Brisbane and had spent much of his life in jails and prisons for his crimes but frequently escaped. He reportedly met award-winning playwright James Thomas McNeil while they were behind bars and encouraged him to write about his experiences.

The Jack Karlson video

YouTuber Russell Furman posted the iconic video on January 12, 2009, where it gained over four million views. In one minute and eight seconds, viewers can watch Karlson’s full speech as he excoriates officers for arresting and manhandling him.

The entire speech, written out without context, is almost just as funny:

Mister, you just assured me that I could speak. Look, I’m under what? Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest. Have a look at the headlock here, see that chap over there? He… Get your hands off my penis! This is the bloke who got me on the penis, people. Why did you do this to me, for what reason, what is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal? Oh, that’s a nice headlock sir, oh, ah yes, I see that you know your judo well. Good one. And you sir, are you waiting to receive my limp penis? How dare… get your hands off me! Ta-ta, and farewell.

The ‘Succulent Chinese Meal’ meme

After its posting, other YouTubers took the audio and repurposed it for clips from popular media, including scenes from Star Wars, the film 300, and The Simpsons.

Additionally, social media users would often reference lines from his speech, especially the “succulent Chinese meal” bit, in screenshots of this media or to refer to other high-profile arrests, such as of climate change activity Greta Thunberg. Karlson, meanwhile, has appeared in many other meme formats.

Rest in peace, Jack Karlson

The man behind the incredible video reportedly passed away on Wednesday, August 7, at age 82. His family confirmed the sad news “with heavy hearts” in a statement saying that he “walked a full and colourful path and, despite the troubles thrown at him, he lived by his motto — to keep on laughing.”

The loss may complicate the making of a documentary about Karlson, titled The Man Who Ate A Succulent Chinese Meal set for release in March 2025. He had just met with one of the men who arrested him that day in 1991, Officer Stoll Watt, in June to announce the making of the film. Watt released his statement on Karlson’s death on Wednesday.

“It’s a sad day for Australia as we’ve just lost a true colourful character,” he said.

The documentary team also mourned the tragic loss, but they’re determined to continue with their efforts to tell his story.

Meme examples

