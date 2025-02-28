‘Look how they massacred my boy’: 31 ‘Shrek 5′ memes roasting the characters’ new look

DreamWorks just dropped the first teaser trailer for Shrek 5, confirming that the beloved franchise is making its long-awaited return. The surprise reveal of the trailer is that Zendaya is joining the cast as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter. But fans are distracted due to a shift in the franchise’s art style and have started posting memes about it.
According to the trailer, Shrek 5 is set to release in Dec. 2026, bringing back familiar voices like Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. However, the teaser, which briefly shows Zendaya’s character, has some viewers questioning whether she is playing Felicia, Shrek and Fiona’s daughter from Shrek the Third which came out in 2007. As some fans have pointed out, Felicia had bright blue eyes previously, while Zendaya’s character has brown eyes. This has led to speculation and memes that she might be playing a different child altogether.
Beyond the casting reveal, the teaser has also reignited discussion about the Shrek franchise’s evolving animation style. Some folks on social media have criticized the new look, saying the redesign makes them uncomfortable. However, others argue that DreamWorks has been shifting the franchise’s style for years. For example, the more recent Puss in Boots: The Last Wish featured a stylized, painterly aesthetic compared to the original Shrek’s realistic animation style.
While not everyone is on board with the changes, the return of Shrek has undeniably sparked excitement.
Check out 31 of the funniest takes on the Shrek 5 teaser trailer below!
