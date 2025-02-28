Advertisement
‘Look how they massacred my boy’: 31 ‘Shrek 5′ memes roasting the characters’ new look

‘I saw the animation for Shrek 5 and I almost threw up.’

Anna Good
DreamWorks just dropped the first teaser trailer for Shrek 5, confirming that the beloved franchise is making its long-awaited return. The surprise reveal of the trailer is that Zendaya is joining the cast as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter. But fans are distracted due to a shift in the franchise’s art style and have started posting memes about it.

According to the trailer, Shrek 5 is set to release in Dec. 2026, bringing back familiar voices like Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. However, the teaser, which briefly shows Zendaya’s character, has some viewers questioning whether she is playing Felicia, Shrek and Fiona’s daughter from Shrek the Third which came out in 2007. As some fans have pointed out, Felicia had bright blue eyes previously, while Zendaya’s character has brown eyes. This has led to speculation and memes that she might be playing a different child altogether.

Beyond the casting reveal, the teaser has also reignited discussion about the Shrek franchise’s evolving animation style. Some folks on social media have criticized the new look, saying the redesign makes them uncomfortable. However, others argue that DreamWorks has been shifting the franchise’s style for years. For example, the more recent Puss in Boots: The Last Wish featured a stylized, painterly aesthetic compared to the original Shrek’s realistic animation style.

While not everyone is on board with the changes, the return of Shrek has undeniably sparked excitement.

Check out 31 of the funniest takes on the Shrek 5 teaser trailer below!

1.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'are you guys seeing this....what did they do to her' with screencaps of Fiona.
@vancssasbeckett/X
2.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'The Shrek 5 trailer:' with a screencap from The Simpsons where Bart and Lisa look just a little bit wrong.
@vancssasbeckett/X

3.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'that is NOT shrek.' with a GIF saying, 'Look how they massacred my boy.'
@heavenslt/X
4.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'Pause, not to be a Shrek nerd, but I'm sure Felicia is the only girl out of the ogre triplets and she has blue eyes. That means either Fergus or Farkle transitioned, let's go?'
@heavenslt/X

5.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'this is actually just shrek 5 dude' with a poorly photoshopped image of Shrek, Fiona, and their kids made to look like white trash in a mall.
@mancakefort/X
6.

@mancakefort/X

7.

Shrek 5 reaction meme.
@chihirosbeard/X
8.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'remember when donkey & shrek took the substance' with screencaps of horse and human Donkey and Shrek.
@chihirosbeard/X

9.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, jaw shave, chin reduction, face lift, blepharoplasty, buccal fat removal, botox, eye lift, cheek filler' with side by side images of Shrek.
@ycsm1n/X
10.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'Shrek 3 has confirmed ogres are known cannibals and often eat smaller/weaker family members, as they're easy prey (Shrek's dad tried to eat him on multiple occasions), maybe Felicia devoured her brothers' quote-retweeting someone asking where Felicia's brothers are.
@burglahobbit/X

11.

Shrek 5 reaction meme.
@burglahobbit/X
12.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'i hope in shrek 5, shrek does the roar'
@porksweats.bsky.social/BlueSky

13.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'saw the Shrek 5 trailer and I didn't think it looked all that bad. if I'm being honest, I think people are ogre-reacting... (scream AAAs)'
@porksweats.bsky.social/BlueSky
14.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'I can’t believe Shrek 5 referenced the memes. Everybody knows that this franchise would never reference contemporary pop culture ever! NEVER EVER!!!' with screenshots of four instances where the older Shrek movies referenced memes and pop culture.
@dylancartoonell.bsky.social/BlueSky

15.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. A screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation. Pop Base announcing Shrek 5, with a NFT monkey blue-check X user saying 'this better not be woke.' Ryan replies six times in a row with 'Zendaya is shreky' 'woke shrek' 'mr president a second ogre has hit the woke' 'woke ogre' 'the wogre' 'the woker'
@dylancartoonell.bsky.social/BlueSky
16.

Shrek 5 reaction meme of Pam saying, 'it's the same image.'
@ghoulishgabs.bsky.social/BlueSky

17.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'recent Shrek news reminded me of the greatest movie tagline of all time' which says, 'from the producers who saw Shrek.'
@ghoulishgabs.bsky.social/BlueSky
18.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'I saw the animation for Shrek 5 and I almost threw up' with a girl crying at her laptop.
@sagistarbb.bsky.social/BlueSky

19.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'Shrek 5 teaser just dropped and it's pretty huge' with a side by side of Donkey and Andy from Twin Peaks.
@sagistarbb.bsky.social/BlueSky
20.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'i liked the shrek 5 teaser' with Flynn Rider from Tangled surrounded by swords.
@viopercus.bsky.social/BlueSky

21.

Shrek 5 reaction meme that is a view of Shrek's swamp home. Text in the style of a news station's lower thirds reads, 'Shrek 5 to be franchise's first adult film.'
@viopercus.bsky.social/BlueSky
22.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'Pokemon after Dreamworks drops the Shrek 5 teaser after dropping ZA news' with a Pokemon character saying, 'You've got some nerve...Bringing out the ogre NOW of all times?!'
@fawfulfan100.bsky.social/BlueSky

23.

Shrek 5 reaction meme, repost of a tweet from Zendaya that reads, 'I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood.' The QRTer says, 'She's been manifesting this for years.'
@fawfulfan100.bsky.social/BlueSky
24.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'Shrek 5 Shrek redesign' with screenshots of Jay Sherman from The Critic.
@keithstack.com/BlueSky

25.

@keithstack.com/BlueSky
26.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'Yall act like the new design is the worse thing ever when they've done it once 3 years ago and yall LIKED IT.' with side by sides of Puss in Boots.
@SoapySoapster/X

27.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'you think she wouldve been in rise of the brave tangled frozen dragons if shrek 5 came out in like 2013' with a screenshot of Zendaya's character in Shrek 5.
@SoapySoapster/X
28.

Shrek 5 reaction meme. Text reads, 'Shrek has had a style and look that hasn’t changed since 2001. Now he’s in the puss in boots art style, and it triggered everyone’s fight or flight.'
@SoapySoapster/X

29.

Shrek 5 reaction meme to Donkey's redesign. Text reads, 'looking like kai cenat'
@astrooctapus/X
30.

Shrek 5 reaction meme.
@astrooctapus/X

31.

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
