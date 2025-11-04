Advertisement
Memes

“You’ll never get it perfect”: Reddit can’t stop critiquing this user’s daily chive-chopping posts

“I’ll keep chopping until they say it’s perfect.”

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
cutting chives every day on reddit kitchenconfidential

Chives are having a moment on Reddit’s r/KitchenConfidential subreddit.

Reddit user u/F1exican has created a personal challenge online, and it’s gotten a big reaction from other foodies. They have decided to chop chives every single day until the other members of the cooking forum have deemed them “perfect.”

This is a pretty wild undertaking considering it’s next to impossible to please everyone on the Internet.

The most recent chive chop marks u/F1exican’s 27th day of the challenge. You can see their latest creation below:

u/F1exican via Reddit

Redditors react to the chopping chives challenge

While some people are invested in the chive chop, others are convinced it is an AI scam. The comments range from chive-related tips to investigations into the validity of the challenge. Whether or not the chive-chopper is real, the best thing to come out of this is the memeification of chives. The recent chive posts on Reddit are pretty entertaining.

“I have no interest in cooking beyond the bare minimum, but my feed started blessing me with the chives around day 5. Been here following since then, on the edge of my seat, rooting for chives guy,” u/RemarkableWallaby196 wrote.

“OP just magically started posting on a 5-year-old account with literally no activity aside from these posts. Some of these photos look like the same photo reposted with edits, adding more chives. It’s just AI-generated garbage,” u/drinkallthepunch declared.

“This chives thing has got to be the most unhinged yet hilarious fad I’ve seen on Reddit in quite a while. Thanks for the hysterical laughter, you deranged cooks.” u/CocoMilhonez
shared on the site.

You can check out some of the memes below:

u/ladykitkatie via Reddit
u/BedGroundbreaking874 via Reddit
u/bread_milk_ice_lotto via Reddit
u/plantain_tent_pesos via Reddit
u/Quarter_Shot via Reddit
u/MyDirk_41 via Reddit

Comment
byu/Quarter_Shot from discussion
inKitchenConfidential

In addition, many shared advice on how to get the perfect slice. Here are some posts sharing chive-cutting tips:

u/Blumpkinpie_ohmy via Reddit

u/I_deleted via Reddit

Meanwhile, others are calling out the imperfect chives.

u/KarmaKrazi via Reddit
u/Finally_Lauren via Reddit
u/MrBananas924 via Reddit

At the end of the day, we can’t help but wonder… what is this person doing with all these chives?

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

