What does ‘Onika Burgers’ mean?

Onika Burgers or “She=Onika Ate=Burgers,” is a reference to pop star Nicki Minaj and is a bit of wordplay on the verb “to eat” as an alternative way of praising someone.

What was the original Onika Burgers tweet?

Nicki Minaj is the famous rapper’s nickname and stage name. Her full given name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty. Minaj has a very stalwart fanbase, sometimes called the Barbz or Barbies, though that has gotten more confusing since the release of Greta Gerwig’s Mattel movie about the actual Barbie doll. But Minaj’s fans are very passionate and reply to anything about their favorite pop star on social media.

She also has many enemies. Fan bases often feud with each other, and sometimes the feuds are started over the most random stuff imaginable. Such is the case with Onika Burgers.

In February 2023, the infamous Pop Base Twitter account shared a drawing made by North West of her grandmother Kris Jenner. A Twitter user named @noahsrev wrote in response to it, asking, “Why she ate.”

That was intended as a compliment because saying someone “ate” means they did a great job.

Then, in response to them, a Twitter user named @sexxtbook replied, “she=onika ate=burgers,” which was supposed to be a comment about Nicki Minaj’s weight. Onika eats burgers. And a meme was born.

What does ‘Onika Burgers’ actually mean though?

Well, @sexxtbook gave us all the clues. The tweet both makes no sense and provides its own code-breaking key with a translation. The phrase turned into a meme partly because it’s so silly and simple and partly because it’s so nonsensical. Probably, if someone looked you up and down and then muttered “Onika Burgers,” they would be insulting your figure.

Luckily, Twitter is much, much more creative than that:

She= Onika wanted= would do anything for Aespa=burger sing=eat https://t.co/igVxj36YoD — Ryann (@hoederves) February 16, 2023

