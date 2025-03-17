Advertisement
The ‘North Liberty’ meme: why everyone’s lip-syncing this angry dad’s phone call

‘Batman: where are you at. Robin: north liberty. Batman: WHAT.’

3 panel image: left to right, a person in a restaurant with text over: POV: your son snuck off to North Liberty, a person in car with text over: bros never sneaking out again, and on the right a person in a Game Stop store, text over: POV: your son sneaks off to North Liberty.

A teenager’s phone call with his furious father has turned into TikTok’s latest viral meme (dubbed the ‘North Liberty meme‘) thanks to the dad’s deep, Batman-like voice and the son’s hilariously indifferent responses. Originally posted on Dec. 12, 2024, by TikTok user @2ktoks24 (now @1.salah7), the video shows the teen casually admitting he snuck out to a friend’s house in North Liberty—while his dad unleashes a gravelly, rage-filled tirade. The clip quickly took off, inspiring countless lip-syncs and reenactments, highlighting the absurdity of the over-the-top scolding and the teen’s deadpan response.

Featured Video
Original North Liberty meme video.
@1.salah7/TikTok

Meme basics:

  • Meme/trend creator: @2ktoks24 / @1.salah7 via TikTok
  • Meme type: Copypasta, meme challenge
  • First appearance: Dec. 12, 2024
  • Origin source: TikTok
  • Used to convey: Humorous takes on strict parenting and rebellious teenage behavior
  • Peak popularity: Feb. 2 to March 1, 2025
Google Trends comparison of North Liberty meme and Asher's House popularity.
Google Trends

What is the North Liberty meme and TikTok video?

The North Liberty meme features a relatable scenario where a teenager is caught sneaking out. The father’s intense reaction, reminiscent of Batman’s voice, adds a comedic layer to the video. Additionally, people have especially noted the exaggerated frustration of the father juxtaposed with the son’s laid-back attitude.

Video dialogue/copypasta

Where you at?
I’m in North Liberty.
Doing what?
I’m at Asher’s house.
Your mom’s on her way to get you.
Okay.
I am f*cking, f*cking pissed!
‘Kay.
Call your mom and tell her where the f*ck you’re at.
Alright, bye.

Origin of the North Liberty meme

The original video was posted on Dec. 12, 2024, by TikTok user @2ktoks24, who has since changed their handle to @1.salah7. The video features a teenager sitting in a car, illuminated by his phone screen, as his father scolds him over the phone for sneaking out to North Liberty to visit his friend Asher.

@1.salah7 dude might be cooked forever #fyp #viral ♬ original sound – Salah

Since December, the clip rapidly gained traction and amassed over 26.8 million views and over 34K comments.

TikTok comment on the original North Liberty meme video. Text reads, 'Main concern needa be getting to Asher crib (sob emoji)'
@bandohc/TikTok
TikTok comment on the original North Liberty meme video. Text reads, 'bro is on the phone wit batman (sob and pray emojis)'
@bandohc/TikTok
TikTok comment on the original North Liberty meme video. Text reads, 'Batman: where are you at. Robin: north liberty. Batman: WHAT'
@bandohc/TikTok

Popularity

The video rapidly gained traction across TikTok following its initial release. On Dec. 16, 2024, TikToker @chxlr reposted the video, adding a screencap of LEGO Batman in a red circle to highlight the father’s resemblance to the character. This version received over 1.3 million likes and 11.5 million views, reinforcing the connection between the father’s voice and the iconic superhero.

@chxlr who is bros dad #fyp #meme #viral #batman #legobatman ♬ original sound – chxlr

Many TikTok users started using the original sound from the video to create lip-syncs and reenactments. On Dec. 20, 2024, TikToker @strangeandsexy lip-synced the audio. The text overlay reads, “Me when my BF is out and his location don’t load.” Her video has received over 1.3 million views and 290.4K likes.

North Liberty meme trend TikTok with a woman staring at the camera. Text reads, 'Me when my bf is out and his location don't load.'
@strangeandsexy/TikTok

By late December and early January, more users continued to reenact the scene in various public places. Some folks have been inspired to use the video and sound for “99.99% Accuracy” reenactments. In these recreations, users attempt to mimic the original scene as precisely as possible, carefully following the exact script. They focus on perfecting the originals’ mannerisms and way of speech.

North Liberty meme trend TikTok with a man in a dark car recreating the original video. Text reads, 'North liberty 86.68%'
@yosef.dtx/TikTok

The North Liberty meme taps into universal themes of teenage rebellion and parental discipline. Strict parents, sneaky kids, and the dreaded “Where are you?” phone call are experiences that many can relate to. The exaggerated frustration of the father combined with the son’s laid-back responses makes the clip ripe for funny remixes and spoofs.

The association with Batman only adds to its appeal, as pop culture references often help memes gain more traction.

Meme examples

North Liberty meme trend TikTok with a man pretend-borrowing someone's phone to fake-yell at their 'son' in the middle of a library. Text reads, 'POV: Your son sneaks off to North Liberty. / I'm sorry sir you need to leave.'
@creamyy_cam/TikTok
North Liberty meme trend TikTok with a woman staring at the camera. Text reads, 'north liberty 99.6829162% accuracy'
@creamyy_cam/TikTok
@shmnyshort

♬ original sound – ShmnyShort
@cp_zero_j credit to @Heston James nahh not the lnorth Liberty 😆 #fyp #memes #viral #northliberty #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ original sound – スマイリー

