The ‘North Liberty’ meme: why everyone’s lip-syncing this angry dad’s phone call

A teenager’s phone call with his furious father has turned into TikTok’s latest viral meme (dubbed the ‘North Liberty meme‘) thanks to the dad’s deep, Batman-like voice and the son’s hilariously indifferent responses. Originally posted on Dec. 12, 2024, by TikTok user @2ktoks24 (now @1.salah7), the video shows the teen casually admitting he snuck out to a friend’s house in North Liberty—while his dad unleashes a gravelly, rage-filled tirade. The clip quickly took off, inspiring countless lip-syncs and reenactments, highlighting the absurdity of the over-the-top scolding and the teen’s deadpan response.

Meme basics:

Meme/trend creator: @2ktoks24 / @1.salah7 via TikTok

Meme type: Copypasta, meme challenge

First appearance: Dec. 12, 2024

Origin source: TikTok

Used to convey: Humorous takes on strict parenting and rebellious teenage behavior

Peak popularity: Feb. 2 to March 1, 2025

What is the North Liberty meme and TikTok video?

The North Liberty meme features a relatable scenario where a teenager is caught sneaking out. The father’s intense reaction, reminiscent of Batman’s voice, adds a comedic layer to the video. Additionally, people have especially noted the exaggerated frustration of the father juxtaposed with the son’s laid-back attitude.

Video dialogue/copypasta

Where you at?

I’m in North Liberty.

Doing what?

I’m at Asher’s house.

Your mom’s on her way to get you.

Okay.

I am f*cking, f*cking pissed!

‘Kay.

Call your mom and tell her where the f*ck you’re at.

Alright, bye.

Origin of the North Liberty meme

The original video was posted on Dec. 12, 2024, by TikTok user @2ktoks24, who has since changed their handle to @1.salah7. The video features a teenager sitting in a car, illuminated by his phone screen, as his father scolds him over the phone for sneaking out to North Liberty to visit his friend Asher.

Since December, the clip rapidly gained traction and amassed over 26.8 million views and over 34K comments.

Popularity

The video rapidly gained traction across TikTok following its initial release. On Dec. 16, 2024, TikToker @chxlr reposted the video, adding a screencap of LEGO Batman in a red circle to highlight the father’s resemblance to the character. This version received over 1.3 million likes and 11.5 million views, reinforcing the connection between the father’s voice and the iconic superhero.

Many TikTok users started using the original sound from the video to create lip-syncs and reenactments. On Dec. 20, 2024, TikToker @strangeandsexy lip-synced the audio. The text overlay reads, “Me when my BF is out and his location don’t load.” Her video has received over 1.3 million views and 290.4K likes.

By late December and early January, more users continued to reenact the scene in various public places. Some folks have been inspired to use the video and sound for “99.99% Accuracy” reenactments. In these recreations, users attempt to mimic the original scene as precisely as possible, carefully following the exact script. They focus on perfecting the originals’ mannerisms and way of speech.

The North Liberty meme taps into universal themes of teenage rebellion and parental discipline. Strict parents, sneaky kids, and the dreaded “Where are you?” phone call are experiences that many can relate to. The exaggerated frustration of the father combined with the son’s laid-back responses makes the clip ripe for funny remixes and spoofs.

The association with Batman only adds to its appeal, as pop culture references often help memes gain more traction.

Meme examples

