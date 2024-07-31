mouse in suit with arms raised

@funnygamedev/Twitter

The humble origins of iconic AI-generated mouse Mister Chedda

Stay cheesy my friends.

Photo of Angela Andaloro 

Angela Andaloro

Memes

Mista Chedda, aka Mr. Chedda, is an AI-generated photo of a friendly-looking mouse in a black suit and tie with his arms raised, appearing to greet someone. The image has gone viral and is often paired with various cheesy puns and mouse-related jokes.

Mister Chedda’s origins

The image of Mista Chedda first appeared on X (formerly Twitter) in December 2022. The AI-generated image makes the mouse look like a round little man in a suit, with his arms stretched as if in a friendly greeting.

first mister chedda image in a tweet that reads 'wtf is this real??????????????????????'
@funnygamedev/X

The mouse didn’t earn his moniker until it was used in a July 2023 meme. It was paired with a stock image of five e-girls in a car together. The caption offered the car full of girls a “gouda time” at the Cheesecake Factory. The tweet christened him “Mr Chedda.”

first mister chedda meme
@funnygamedev/X

Mister Chedda’s neutral stance and unintimidating look led him to be adapted to different memes as the image went viral. He was plugged into the Dinner with Jay-Z meme (and lots of people picked Mister Chedda, for what it’s worth).

mister chedda tweet
@bongoism/X

Mister Chedda’s AI-generated memes

In January 2024, Mister Chedda had a resurgence after X user @_flowersnax wrote, “so it turns out the mista chedda pic is ai generated. so i took it upon myself to make a hand-drawn version here u go.” The hilarious commentary, which insinuated that people were unaware Mister Chedda was AI-generated, went viral in and of itself.

While people cracked jokes about the AI element, others got to work providing more artistic and realistic takes on Mr. Chedda. Ironically, many of them also employ AI. However you might feel about rodents or cheese puns, Mr. Chedda was back and thriving once more.

mister chedda painting in tweet that reads 'so it turns out the mista chedda pic is ai generated. i do not really care i painted it because i need to practice and it was trending'
@relicrom/X
tweet reading 'so it turns out the mista chedda pic is ai generated. so i took it upon myself to make a hand-drawn version here u go'
@relicrom/X
girl mouse in mister chedda ai tweet
@relicrom/X
stuart little in mr chedda ai meme
@Giacki0671/X
tweet that reads 'so it turns out the mista chedda pic is ai generated. so i took it upon myself to generate a pic of bart simpson generating another ai mista chedda'
@Giacki0671/X

Meme examples

mister chedda meme that reads 'i am cheesed to support the brave c(heese)lp'
@Giacki0671/X
mr chedda facetime call
@mr.chedda5/TikTok
mr chedda studio ghibli
@mr.chedda5/TikTok
mister chedda making asiago pun
@mr.chedda5/TikTok
mister chedda 'let the redemption arc commence'
@mr.chedda5/TikTok
mr chedda music video
@lolitalesbo/TikTok
mister chedda meme with caption 'Phillip Seymour Hoffman in Punch Drunk Love'
@lolitalesbo/TikTok
mister chedda with caption 'love from a man who could and would create an entire alternate universe that Mista Chedda is still alive, own a cheese and wine restaurant, yet has a dark family history'
@lolitalesbo/TikTok
'it’s time for Mista Chedda to stand up and run independent' tweet
@lolitalesbo/TikTok

