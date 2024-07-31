The humble origins of iconic AI-generated mouse Mister Chedda

Mista Chedda, aka Mr. Chedda, is an AI-generated photo of a friendly-looking mouse in a black suit and tie with his arms raised, appearing to greet someone. The image has gone viral and is often paired with various cheesy puns and mouse-related jokes.

Mister Chedda’s origins

The image of Mista Chedda first appeared on X (formerly Twitter) in December 2022. The AI-generated image makes the mouse look like a round little man in a suit, with his arms stretched as if in a friendly greeting.

The mouse didn’t earn his moniker until it was used in a July 2023 meme. It was paired with a stock image of five e-girls in a car together. The caption offered the car full of girls a “gouda time” at the Cheesecake Factory. The tweet christened him “Mr Chedda.”

Mister Chedda’s neutral stance and unintimidating look led him to be adapted to different memes as the image went viral. He was plugged into the Dinner with Jay-Z meme (and lots of people picked Mister Chedda, for what it’s worth).

Mister Chedda’s AI-generated memes

In January 2024, Mister Chedda had a resurgence after X user @_flowersnax wrote, “so it turns out the mista chedda pic is ai generated. so i took it upon myself to make a hand-drawn version here u go.” The hilarious commentary, which insinuated that people were unaware Mister Chedda was AI-generated, went viral in and of itself.

While people cracked jokes about the AI element, others got to work providing more artistic and realistic takes on Mr. Chedda. Ironically, many of them also employ AI. However you might feel about rodents or cheese puns, Mr. Chedda was back and thriving once more.

Meme examples

More AI-generated memes:

