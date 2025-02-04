Advertisement
From Facebook post to legendary meme: The story behind the ‘Little Caesar’s Taste So Good’ meme

Everything’s better when it’s not nasty.

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Eating Little Caesars Pepperoni Pizza and drink meal

Little Caesar’s Taste So Good When U Ain’t Got A Bitch In Ya Ear Telling You It’s Nasty is a phrasal template meme born of a viral 2020 Facebook post by a man named Charles Zepp. The memes celebrate guilty pleasures; “X So Good When U Ain’t Got X In Ya Ear Telling You X” has become a formulaic meme for things that are enjoyable so long as people leave their opinions to themselves.

  • Meme Creator: Zepp Charles/Facebook
  • Meme Type: Exploitable, Catchphrase
  • First Appearance: September 2020
  • Origin Source: Facebook
  • Peak Popularity: July 2021
Little Caesar’s Taste So Good When U Ain’t Got A Bitch In Ya Ear Telling You It’s Nasty google trends
Google Trends
Little Caesar’s Taste So Good When U Ain’t Got A Bitch In Ya Ear Telling You It’s Nasty Origin

Little Caesar’s Taste So Good When U Ain’t Got A Bitch In Ya Ear Telling You It’s Nasty started as a genuine Facebook post from user Charles Zepp, who shared the photo and its unforgettable caption in September 2020. The colorful caption accompanied a photo of Zepp eating a slice of pizza from the chain in his truck.

Little Caesar’s taste so good when u ain’t got a bitch in ya ear telling you it’s nasty original
Charles Zepp/Facebook

The post quickly went viral, amassing comments and reposts from people who found the random take hilarious. The meme spread across Facebook, Instagram, and Tumblr. Users across those platforms started to recreate the moment.

'Little Caesar’s tastes so good when u ain’t got a bitch in ya ear telling you it’s nasty'
Charles Zepp/Facebook

There were also a number of people who began to edit the photo’s caption and image to reflect their own opinions. It became a way to make a point about things that are good when you ignore other people’s criticisms of them.

Final fantasy 15 is so good when u ain't got a bitch in ya ear telling you it's Bad
@persona_noona/iFunny
Sonic 2006 so good when u ain't got a bitch in ya ear telling you it's nasty
@persona_noona/iFunny
Country music sound so good when u ain't got a bitch in ya ear telling you it's nasty
@crabulous/iFunny

Charles Zepp responds to the Little Caesars meme

In June 2021, Charles Zepp acknowledged his viral status directly for the first time. He posed for a photo outside of a Little Caesars. He wears a Little Caesars t-shirt and holds a box up proudly. The Little Caesars animated mascot is also photoshopped into the picture.

He shared the post with the original caption, this time adding the nauseous (🤢) and pizza (🍕) emojis.

Little Caesar’s Taste So Good When U Ain’t Got A Bitch In Ya Ear Telling You It’s Nasty 2021 update
Charles Zepp/Facebook

Meme examples

little caesars tastes so good when u got a bitch in your ear telling you Little Caesars founder quietly paid Rosa Parks' rent for years
Charles Zepp/Facebook
Buttered noodles taste so good without a man in your ear telling you they don’t have protein
Charles Zepp/Facebook
Crinkle Cut Fries Taste So Good When U Ain’t Got A Bitch In Ya Ear Telling You They Are The Worst Fries Of All Time
@chiweethedog/X
Uncrustables taste soooo good when you don’t have a bitch in your ear telling you you could just make a pb&j for half the price
@chiweethedog/X
Final Fantasy XVI is so good when u ain't got a bitch in ya ear telling it's bad
@chiweethedog/X
@bloodanya/X
Dair is so good when u ain’t got a bitch in ya ear telling you it’s nasty
@bloodanya/X
titan is so fun when u ain't got a hunter in ya ear telling you it's overpowered
@rnbjopkqmj6538/iFunny
Spring cleaning be so good when you ain’t got a bitch in your ear telling you, you’re not cleaning right and when you get married the people are going to send you home
@rnbjopkqmj6538/iFunny
adam sandler movies so fun when u aint got a bitch in ya ear telling you they suck
@rnbjopkqmj6538/iFunny
Little Caesars Memes
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
