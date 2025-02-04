From Facebook post to legendary meme: The story behind the ‘Little Caesar’s Taste So Good’ meme

Little Caesar’s Taste So Good When U Ain’t Got A Bitch In Ya Ear Telling You It’s Nasty is a phrasal template meme born of a viral 2020 Facebook post by a man named Charles Zepp. The memes celebrate guilty pleasures; “X So Good When U Ain’t Got X In Ya Ear Telling You X” has become a formulaic meme for things that are enjoyable so long as people leave their opinions to themselves.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: Zepp Charles/Facebook

Zepp Charles/Facebook Meme Type : Exploitable, Catchphrase

: Exploitable, Catchphrase First Appearance : September 2020

: September 2020 Origin Source : Facebook

: Facebook Peak Popularity: July 2021

Little Caesar’s Taste So Good When U Ain’t Got A Bitch In Ya Ear Telling You It’s Nasty Origin

Little Caesar’s Taste So Good When U Ain’t Got A Bitch In Ya Ear Telling You It’s Nasty started as a genuine Facebook post from user Charles Zepp, who shared the photo and its unforgettable caption in September 2020. The colorful caption accompanied a photo of Zepp eating a slice of pizza from the chain in his truck.

The post quickly went viral, amassing comments and reposts from people who found the random take hilarious. The meme spread across Facebook, Instagram, and Tumblr. Users across those platforms started to recreate the moment.

There were also a number of people who began to edit the photo’s caption and image to reflect their own opinions. It became a way to make a point about things that are good when you ignore other people’s criticisms of them.

Charles Zepp responds to the Little Caesars meme

In June 2021, Charles Zepp acknowledged his viral status directly for the first time. He posed for a photo outside of a Little Caesars. He wears a Little Caesars t-shirt and holds a box up proudly. The Little Caesars animated mascot is also photoshopped into the picture.

He shared the post with the original caption, this time adding the nauseous (🤢) and pizza (🍕) emojis.

Meme examples

