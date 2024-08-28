‘Let’s Go Gambling’ aka the ‘Aw Dangit’ meme: A short history

The Let’s Go Gambling meme, also known as Aw Dangit memes, takes hand-drawn images or the sound from a viral Flipnote video to joke about disappointing moments. The meme has gained popularity because let’s face it—there’s a lot to be disappointed about. The simple meme has managed to capture a whole array of emotions.

Let’s Go Gambling meme origins

The Let’s Go Gambling meme originated as Flipnote video in May 2024. TikToker @raxdflipnote shared a video of a stick-figure man jumping on a button that spins a slot machine. He proclaims, “Let’s go gambling!”

The machine returns unsuccessful results, but the stick figure keeps going. Each time, after the losing result, you can hear, “Aw dangit.”

The video quickly went viral, both on TikTok and on the @raxdflipnote’s YouTube channel. Many people found they could relate to trying again and again and again.

As the video went viral, many TikTokers adopted the sound to share a little story about moments they were let down. From getting rained out of a barbecue to missing a flight, the meme has come to speak to the little disappointments in life. In the moment they are let down or face an obstacle, you’ll hear the repeated “aw dangit.”

It’s also being used in a positive light. Content creators set it up with the sound so that people will think the outcome is going to be negative or upsetting. Then, they reveal a fun victory, delivering an uplifting plot twist.

Let’s Go Gambling meme examples

