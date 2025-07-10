The grandson of the viral sensation known as Labubu grandma shared his uncertain feelings about her breakout fame in a new video. Ryan Roth, who created his own fame by making TikTok content with his 102-year-old Hungarian grandmother, found it a little weird to see X users making memes about her.

For whatever reason, everyone adored the videos of this woman saying “Labubu,” and the edits are getting bizarre.

The Labubu grandma becomes an internet sensation

Roth (@ryanthomasroth) gave his grandma her first Labubu—one of the popular collectable plushies designed to hang on bags—in a video posted on June 6. She had, of course, never heard of them, and everyone loved the way she said “Labubu” in her Hungarian accent.

A follow-up video in which Roth got her to say it again gained 15.6 million views.

In early July, clips from the viral footage made it to X. It wasn’t long before the video edits and memes started to get weird.

On July 7, user @evadentz became guilty of “stacking dozens of capcut effects on labubu grandma to see what happens and accidentally creating material for a 2012 creepypasta.”

stacking dozens of capcut effects on labubu grandma to see what happens and accidentally creating material for a 2012 creepypasta pic.twitter.com/v67jAiSGnS — •ᴗ-.com (@evadentz) July 7, 2025

The mixing of Labubu grandma with other memes reached extreme levels of nonsense in record time.

For example, user @peterfemmejay wrote, “me when benson boone shows off his 24k gold labubu to the youngest person ever while alvin riffs on love island during the squid game and serves 101 year old matcha caeser salad and dubai chocolate moonbeam ice cream to the 102 year old hungarian grandma.”

me when benson boone shows off his 24k gold labubu to the youngest person ever while alvin riffs on love island during the squid game and serves 101 year old matcha caeser salad and dubai chocolate moonbeam ice cream to the 102 year old hungarian grandma pic.twitter.com/bjyrrXM0FG — 𝝑𝝔 ˖ ࣪ petra! 🌷HAVENT SEEN SUPERMAN (@peterfemmejay) July 6, 2025

At the same time, people started to circulate pretty offensive rumors about grandma, including that she died.

This left @selunescorpio grieving and asking “what do you mean the 102 year old hungarian grandmother who said labubu died.”

what do you mean the 102 year old hungarian grandmother who said labubu died pic.twitter.com/I5oXOUwq7Y https://t.co/v3BCPNQSbt — 𖦹 karl 𖦹 (@selunescorpio) July 7, 2025

It’s apparently even worse on TikTok.

people on tiktok are accusing the 102 year old labubu grandma of gooning pic.twitter.com/Ej3WKzLMWR — Robin🎞️ (Taylors Version) (@supercutwhore2) July 8, 2025

“I don’t know how I feel about it”

It’s no wonder Roth is feeling a little uncomfortable. On July 9, he posted a new video addressing the memes and what they’re doing to him.

“So my grandma has officially been meme’d, and I don’t know how I feel about it,” he said. “I don’t know how to articulate that to her because I think, at 102 years old, the whole concept of TikTok, period, is overwhelming.”

“I don’t even understand Twitter.”

He alluded to the memes on Twitter, but also mentioned people making “weird edits” on TikTok.

“I’m really confused about what to do about my viral, meme’d grandma,” he concluded.

The themes arising in the comments suggest that there’s no going back for Labubu grandma now. They adored her.

“Your Grandma is absolutely beautiful, elegant and who cares about a meme,” said @fabulousjuju_.

“We ride at dawn for grandma… or maybe 3pm since she sleeps in,” joked @ladypnw.

Others encouraged Roth to shield his grandma from the accursed knowledge that the rest of us must bear.

“Protect your grandma’s feelings,” advised @christinconley1. “People be nice.”

