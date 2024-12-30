Advertisement
‘I don’t think I’ve ever been this mad’—Mom flips out when husband lets kids open Christmas presents without her

“I don’t feel like doing anything Christmasy today. I’m so disappointed in everybody.”

Wrapping paper strewn around a floor in the background. Text over: Kids opened their presents without me!
One of the biggest joys of giving gifts is seeing the other person’s reaction when they unwrap their present. Redditor u/germangirrl felt robbed of this experience after waking up on Christmas morning to find that her children had already torn through all their gifts. She asked Reddit if she was the a**hole.

“My husband is usually a great husband and father, but I am so effing pissed right now. I don’t think I’ve ever been this mad. I woke up this morning around 8:30 when I heard the kids running around. I knew they would be eager to open their Christmas presents so I got up immediately.”

“I have a lot of trouble sleeping for various reasons so my husband lets me sleep in every morning and watches the kids until I wake up naturally or I have to get up to help get the kids ready for the day. He’s alone with them for half an hour to an hour. He knows what time to wake me up if I oversleep.”

“So I come into the living room and there is wrapping paper everywhere. All the presents are already unwrapped and the kids (5 and 7) are playing with them. I immediately started crying and walked back into the bedroom where my sadness also turned into anger, and I started screaming like crazy. I am so, so mad.

I spent so much time, thinking about what to get the kids, ordering it or driving around to find it in the stores, wrapping them and everything, and I feel like I was completely deprived of the joy of seeing their faces when they open their presents, which is one the best parts of Christmas. My husband said he videotaped it. I screamed at him why he either couldn’t make the kids wait, or he could’ve just come and woken me up.

He just said ‘I never wake you up in the morning’ I said ‘it’s f*cking Christmas morning. You didn’t think I wanted to watch the kids unwrap the presents’ and I called him an a**hole.”

She ended the post by writing, “He just said sorry, he didn’t say I overreacted. I’m really hurt right now and I don’t even know how to get over it. I don’t feel like doing anything Christmasy today. I’m so disappointed in everybody.”

Redditors had a wide range of opinions to share, but many offered solid suggestions for how to change how they do Christmas morning in the future to avoid a similar situation.

Reddit comment on an AITA post about Christmas presents opened without mom. Text reads, 'Husband/Father here. NTA! Your husband sounds like a dumba**. Of course he should have woken you once the kids were awake. F*cking amateur hour over there. What a chump.'
u/EarlyBirdWithAWorm via Reddit
Reddit comment, text reads, 'Our rule for Christmas morning with our kids was always wait until mom and dad get up and make coffee before opening presents. They learned how to make coffee at an early age to speed up the process.'
u/EarlyBirdWithAWorm via Reddit
Reddit comment about poster's family's rules about Christmas morning.
u/TerraelSylva via Reddit
Reddit comment, text reads, 'Have five kids, four to sixteen. Wife was up until four a.m. wrapping and our smallest ones are relentless, so I slept on a mat at the top of the stairs and held the line until she was awake to do presents. EDIT: my goodness you guys. I, too, was up all night doing Christmas shit. stop impugning my holiday integrity.'
u/TerraelSylva via Reddit
Reddit comment, text reads, 'For what it’s worth my (now) 6&7 year old opened most of their gifts last year before they woke us up - they were really quiet and a little sneaky about it. I was really sad, I told them they I was really sad and explained why I was really sad. This year I reminded them that it made me really sad that they opened their presents without me last year and asked them to make sure they woke us up and they did. Your kids are old enough for you to have a conversation as to why it upset you in terms they can understand.'
u/Becsbeau1213 via Reddit
Reddit comment about switching to Christmas Eve gift opening like Germans do, given OP's username.
u/Becsbeau1213 via Reddit
Reddit comment, text reads, 'This is why I don't put anyone's names on their gifts. Each person gets a different color wrapping paper, but I mix them all together under the tree. That way, they can't open them without me because they don't know which is theirs until I'm there to tell them.'
u/Teacher-Investor via Reddit
Reddit comment about the poster's personal experience doing something similar to their mother as a child and how they learned their lesson.
u/Teacher-Investor via Reddit
Reddit comment, text reads, 'My husband slept in this morning. I told him at 9.45am that if he wasn't up by 10am, the kids would be opening their presents without him. The kids had been up since 7am looking at the presents. They know they have to wait for both parents, and have done since they were toddlers.'
u/gringaellie via Reddit
Reddit comment, text reads, 'Dad was inconsiderate. The kids could have been told they could open one and then they have to help make breakfast and wake mom when it is ready. I bet mom is mostly angry because she is expected to do all the work but she is not included in any of the fun.'
u/gringaellie via Reddit

In updates to her post, u/germangirrl mentioned that they ended up having a happy Christmas despite the rocky start, and she and her family talked about plans for the future so that it wouldn’t happen again.

“I talked to the kids about opening the presents, and my older one apologized for not waiting for me, but he was just so excited and had to open them right away. I told him it was OK, but maybe next time we do it differently,” she wrote, adding, “And we already have a plan for next year. Our kids always get one present from Santa and the rest,they know, are from us or the rest of the family and friends. The gifts from Santa will be placed under the tree and they can open them at their leisure. The rest of the gifts won’t appear until everybody is present.”

“Thank you to everybody who had reasonable input. And while there were some intense, strange, and even downright rude comments, I appreciate all the kind words I received. There are still people out there who try to make the world a better place.”

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
