Advertisement
Memes

“You can’t see me”: The best John Cena memes of all time

“Whether it’s in praise or total humor, I don’t care.”

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
the best john cena memes
WWE

John Cena isn’t just known for his wrestling victories or blockbuster roles, but has become one of the internet’s most enduring punchlines.

Featured Video

For over a decade, Cena’s image and catchphrases flooded social feeds, transforming him into a digital legend. His “You can’t see me” taunt and unmistakable entrance theme made him both meme material and muse.

Over time, his memes spread far beyond wrestling circles. From Vine compilations to TikTok edits, Cena’s presence (and supposed invisibility) became a universal language of surprise and absurdity.

Originally a WWE taunt, Cena’s “You can’t see me” quickly turned into a running gag across the web. Users inserted “invisible” versions of Cena into images, pretending not to notice him standing right there. Soon, entire Reddit threads and Twitter posts revolved around pretending Cena didn’t exist. 

Advertisement

Then came the iconic “Unexpected Cena” videos. Around 2015, YouTube edits began interrupting random clips with a sudden blast of his theme song saying, “AND HIS NAME IS JOHN CENA!” His cameos in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker added more material to the joke that refuses to fade. 

As Cena moved into acting, fans found new ways to remix his roles into memes, and he can’t get enough of them.

In an interview with GQ, he said of his meme status, “When pop culture is kind enough to let you in, exploit you, and in a lot of cases make fun of you, and you’re just gonna be the vehicle to push this new gag, I totally embrace it. Whether it’s in praise or total humor, I don’t care. Just to be accepted at this point in my career, I think it’s pretty special. At the end of the day, I am overwhelmingly honored to interrupt such historic events.”

Below, check out 15 of the best John Cena memes of all time.

Advertisement

1. “You can’t see me”

You can't see me meme GIF.
@TheNextBlGThing/Tenor

2. What does John Cena look like

In Body Image
u/GallugerGall via Reddit
Advertisement

3. John Cena meme mashup

In Body Image
u/AimlessFacade via Reddit

4. Dancing John Cena

@c_vlad_ Pure true 🎶 #johncena #lonely #foryou #cena #school #fy #teacher #phone #CapCut #dance #laugh #students ♬ original sound – Vladick
Advertisement

5. Why can’t someone look at me the way she looks at air?

In Body Image
u/listener025 via Reddit

6. John Cena eating John Cena

In Body Image
u/Additional_Cash_2243 via Reddit
Advertisement

The reasoning behind the potato salad memes, according to u/Werner__Herzog, is “because Cena is generally considered to be bland and uninteresting as a character and in-ring talent, and so, he is the wrestling-equivalent of a potato salad.”

7. Peacemaker

Tonight Show via GIPHY

8. The Break-a-Wish Foundation

In Body Image
@ChrisVannini/X
Advertisement

9. If you ever feel useless, just look at this picture of John Cena wearing camo

In Body Image
@memeguyy_/Instagram

10. John Cena in the ICU

In Body Image
@madmationhealthcare/Instagram
Advertisement

11. The perfect John Cena Halloween costume

In Body Image
@horrorfridge/Instagram

12. Are you sure about that?

In Body Image
@milifeasdad/Instagram
Advertisement

13. New and improved for expert quality

In Body Image
u/lil_lam via Reddit

14. This Epic Handshake meme

In Body Image
@bosmeme12/Instagram
Advertisement

15. Laughing John Cena

In Body Image
@meh_im_pro/imgflip

16. Evil John Cena

In Body Image
WWE via GIPHY
Advertisement

17. John Xina

In Body Image

18. Last but not least, John Cena’s shrinking face

WWE via Tenor
Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

TAGS

Celebrities John Cena Memes
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot