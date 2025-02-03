Advertisement
Are ‘Jinky Minus’ and ‘Gaper Bingzoid’ real ‘Star Wars’ characters? Here’s the meme’s origin

How a minor Cartoon Network character became known as Jinky Minus of ‘Star Wars’ fame.

Angela Andaloro
Two panel design with a close up of a figure who is blue, next to an image of a close up of a character that is orange

Jinky Minus and Gaper Bingzoid memes center around fictitious Star Wars characters and poke fun at eccentric characters in the Star Wars universe. The character originates from a Cartoon Network show and has become a beloved (albeit faux) member of the Star Wars universe, not dissimilar to Gulp Shitto, which is a bogus nickname used to refer to characters from the extended Star Wars universe who appear in modern Star Wars Disney-produced media.

  • Meme Creator: @jaycote/TikTok
  • Meme Type: Macro
  • First Appearance: September 2024
  • Origin Source: TikTok
  • Peak Popularity: Oct. 2024
jinky imnus google trend
Google Trends
Who is Jinky Minus?

Jinky Minus’ name originates from a video shared by TikTok’s @jaycote. The TikToker jokes about Star Wars fan arguments, from diversity in the franchise to the absurd names given to some characters.

When he mentions names, photos flash on the screen to give an idea of what a character would look like. As he said “Jinky Minus,” the screen showed a blue blob-like character.

bugle monster aka jinky minus
@jaycote/TikTok
The character is originally from Courage the Cowardly Dog. In the Cartoon Network show, Bugle Monster appears as one of the monsters in Courage’s nightmares during the series finale.

Shortly after the video started going viral, TikTok user @jinkyminus appeared. The account reposted @jaycote’s original video on September 22, 2024.

jinky minus 'for most of my life, i've thought not with my heart but my brain'
@feridsbootykisser/TikTok
In the weeks that followed, memes featuring the Jinky Minus started to spread across TikTok and X, where a @JinkyMinus account also appeared.

tweet that reads 'im gonna include this image in everything i post so i can give the twitter ai jinky minus fever'
@pikakarp89/X
asking dad about jinky minus tiktok
@pikakarp89/X
jinky minus resurrected meme
@pikakarp89/X
Jinky Minus vs Gaper Bingzoid

As the memes and originating videos grew in popularity, people made jokes about different characters mentioned by @jaycote facing off. Two of the characters that are frequently pitted against each other in these memes are Jinky Minus vs Gaper Bingzoid.

jinky minus vs gaper bingzoid
@chorkin07/TikTok
gaper bingzoid or jinky minus
@chorkin07/TikTok
Other characters that Jinky Minus is often compared to include Bondo Reems and Ben Quadrinaros. Unlike the others, Ben Quadrinaros is an actual Star Wars character. Many believe he’s among the faux characters because of the interesting name and tertiary nature.

bondo reems v gaper bingzoid v ben quadrinaros v jinky minus
@ncl.cs1/TikTok

jinky minus cartoon network
@ncl.cs1/TikTok
jinky minus
@ncl.cs1/TikTok
jinky minus animated joker video
@pikakarp89/TikTok
jinky minus you'll only end up playing yourself
@pikakarp89/TikTok
star wars jinky minus
@pikakarp89/TikTok
jinky minus glazing
@meepnesscombat/X
jinky minus
@meepnesscombat/X
illustrated jinky minus
@meepnesscombat/X

Memes Star Wars
