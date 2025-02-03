Are ‘Jinky Minus’ and ‘Gaper Bingzoid’ real ‘Star Wars’ characters? Here’s the meme’s origin

Jinky Minus and Gaper Bingzoid memes center around fictitious Star Wars characters and poke fun at eccentric characters in the Star Wars universe. The character originates from a Cartoon Network show and has become a beloved (albeit faux) member of the Star Wars universe, not dissimilar to Gulp Shitto, which is a bogus nickname used to refer to characters from the extended Star Wars universe who appear in modern Star Wars Disney-produced media.

Featured Video

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @jaycote/TikTok

@jaycote/TikTok Meme Type : Macro

: Macro First Appearance : September 2024

: September 2024 Origin Source : TikTok

: TikTok Peak Popularity: Oct. 2024

Advertisement

Who is Jinky Minus?

Jinky Minus’ name originates from a video shared by TikTok’s @jaycote. The TikToker jokes about Star Wars fan arguments, from diversity in the franchise to the absurd names given to some characters.

When he mentions names, photos flash on the screen to give an idea of what a character would look like. As he said “Jinky Minus,” the screen showed a blue blob-like character.

Advertisement

The character is originally from Courage the Cowardly Dog. In the Cartoon Network show, Bugle Monster appears as one of the monsters in Courage’s nightmares during the series finale.

Meme spread

Shortly after the video started going viral, TikTok user @jinkyminus appeared. The account reposted @jaycote’s original video on September 22, 2024.

Advertisement

In the weeks that followed, memes featuring the Jinky Minus started to spread across TikTok and X, where a @JinkyMinus account also appeared.

Advertisement

Jinky Minus vs Gaper Bingzoid

As the memes and originating videos grew in popularity, people made jokes about different characters mentioned by @jaycote facing off. Two of the characters that are frequently pitted against each other in these memes are Jinky Minus vs Gaper Bingzoid.

Advertisement

Other characters that Jinky Minus is often compared to include Bondo Reems and Ben Quadrinaros. Unlike the others, Ben Quadrinaros is an actual Star Wars character. Many believe he’s among the faux characters because of the interesting name and tertiary nature.

Meme examples

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









