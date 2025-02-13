Advertisement
Memes

‘Oh yeah, I’m Jaking it’: The inappropriate ‘Adventure Time’ meme taking over

The Jaking It Meme brings a NSFW twist to Adventure Time’s Jake the Dog in a viral meme that is spreading fast.

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
An image of Jake from adventure time edited for the 'Jaking It' meme; A screenshot from Adventure Time.

The Jaking It meme (or Jakeing It meme) features the Adventure Time character Jake the Dog paired with an AI-generated voice creating a suggestive remix with the phrase, “Oh yeah, I’m Jaking It.” The meme exploded as users turned it into GIFs and remixes, flooding TikTok and Instagram with increasingly absurd variations.

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: @nogginboppers/Instagram
  • Meme Type: Exploitable, Bait and Switch
  • First Appearance: January 2025
  • Origin Source: Instagram
  • Peak Popularity: February 2025
jaking it google trends
Google Trends
Origin and spread

The Jaking It meme began on Instagram Reels when @nogginboppers first shared a post in January 2025. The Reel begins with Adventure Time duo Jake and Finn crouched down, peering over a ledge when Jake farts.

The scene then spins out. When it comes back into focus, it shows Jake lying on his side in bed with a bulge in the blanket, implying he has an erection. An AI-generated voice then starts repeatedly saying, “Oh yeah, I’m Jaking it,” alongside slapping noises insinuating masturbation.

jake the dog jaking it
@nogginboppers/Instagram
Both the sound and the image inspired an onslaught of Jaking It memes. The masturbation part of the video was turned into a GIF.

The video itself also started getting more attention. The increased circulation comes, in part, from creators who applied it to different scenarios, some of which were Adventure Time-related. The rest of it came from people who were horrified to come across the video and find more of them infiltrating their FYPs on TikTok.

MY TIK TOK IS JUST 'IM JAKING IT AAAAAUUUU IM JAKING IT RIGHT NOW AAAAHHHH nnnNNNNNNMMMMMM YES'
@gamermilkceo/X
“im jaking it” just got played in class im over today alr i had my 5 slips of coke take me to tomorrow
@gamermilkceo/X
Meme examples

me when i jake it
@the.gruch/TikTok
my fyp: i'm jaking it i'm jaking augh so good.
@the.gruch/TikTok
adventure time jake pose
@the.gruch/TikTok
me when i edge jaking it meme
@jakesicles/X
jake and mermaids
@jakesicles/X
jaking it keychain
@jakesicles/X
finning it jaking it
@jakesicles/X
jaking it sleepover
@you_suck_inspirational/TikTok
'when the says 'i'm' but there is something else i'm'
@you_suck_inspirational/TikTok
jakeing it cowboy boots
@pupsik_4kuku/TikTok
jakeing it wii tennis
@pupsik_4kuku/TikTok
jake skin jaking it
@pupsik_4kuku/TikTok
jakeing it run 2
@nogginboppers/Instagram

First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot