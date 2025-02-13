‘Oh yeah, I’m Jaking it’: The inappropriate ‘Adventure Time’ meme taking over

The Jaking It meme (or Jakeing It meme) features the Adventure Time character Jake the Dog paired with an AI-generated voice creating a suggestive remix with the phrase, “Oh yeah, I’m Jaking It.” The meme exploded as users turned it into GIFs and remixes, flooding TikTok and Instagram with increasingly absurd variations.

Featured Video

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @nogginboppers/Instagram

@nogginboppers/Instagram Meme Type : Exploitable, Bait and Switch

: Exploitable, Bait and Switch First Appearance : January 2025

: January 2025 Origin Source : Instagram

: Instagram Peak Popularity: February 2025

Advertisement

Origin and spread

The Jaking It meme began on Instagram Reels when @nogginboppers first shared a post in January 2025. The Reel begins with Adventure Time duo Jake and Finn crouched down, peering over a ledge when Jake farts.

The scene then spins out. When it comes back into focus, it shows Jake lying on his side in bed with a bulge in the blanket, implying he has an erection. An AI-generated voice then starts repeatedly saying, “Oh yeah, I’m Jaking it,” alongside slapping noises insinuating masturbation.

Advertisement

Both the sound and the image inspired an onslaught of Jaking It memes. The masturbation part of the video was turned into a GIF.

The video itself also started getting more attention. The increased circulation comes, in part, from creators who applied it to different scenarios, some of which were Adventure Time-related. The rest of it came from people who were horrified to come across the video and find more of them infiltrating their FYPs on TikTok.

Advertisement

Meme examples

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.