The ‘I still believe in Gene Roddenberry’s vision’ meme is the perfect mix of irony and Star Trek fandom

He dreamed of a utopia…in a way.

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
2 panel image, both scenes from Star Trek series. Text over says: I still believe in Gene Roddenberry's vision for the future.

A new Star Trek meme has users pairing the copypasta “I still believe in Gene Roddenberry’s vision for the future” with out-of-context, often ridiculous moments from the franchise. The meme playfully contrasts Roddenberry’s idealistic vision of a utopian future—one built on progress and cooperation—with the more questionable scenes from various Star Trek series.

The meme is a tongue-in-cheek nod to the gap between Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s aspirational themes, and the chaotic reality of the show’s storytelling. While Roddenberry imagined a future free of conflict and prejudice, Star Trek fans know the series has no shortage of absurd and contradictory moments.

The “I still believe in Gene Roddenberry’s vision for the future” copypasta, which originated on BlueSky in February 2025, captures this contrast using screencaps from Star Trek to humorously highlight the disconnect between the franchise’s lofty ideals and its sometimes questionable execution.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with Lieutenant Tash Yar talks to Wesley Crusher about how great drugs are on an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation.
@nukethestars.bsky.social/BlueSky
Meme basics

  • Meme/trend creator: @nukethestars.bsky.social on BlueSky
  • Meme type: copypasta
  • First appearance: Feb. 23, 2025
  • Origin source: BlueSky
  • Used to convey: A tongue-in-cheek joke about how Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry had a specific utopia vision of what the future would be like.
  • Peak popularity: end of Feb. 2025

What was Gene Roddenberry’s vision of the future?

Gene Roddenberry was the visionary creator of Star Trek who imagined a future where humanity transcends its limitations, embracing unity, exploration, and hope. Roddenberry’s portrayal of a utopian future, where diverse species coexist harmoniously, has always been a cornerstone of Star Trek‘s appeal.

The screenwriter once said, “I believe in humanity. We are an incredible species. We’re still just a child creature, we’re still being nasty to each other. And all children go through those phases. We’re growing up, we’re moving into adolescence now. When we grow up — man, we’re going to be something!”

However, as Star Trek evolved, some argue that certain adaptations have strayed from Roddenberry’s original vision, per ScreenRant. IndieWire points out that “Roddenberry’s vision of the future was one of optimism and inclusivity,” and that deviations from this concept in newer series have sparked disagreement among fans.

This discourse is often encapsulated in the critique that modern adaptations do not align with the franchise’s foundational principles, which ignores the fact that even Roddenberry’s vision of the future and the ideals of the Star Trek franchise shifted over time as well.

“Almost 60 years on, in increasingly polarized times, Gene Roddenberry’s vision of a future that’s free of poverty, hunger, and racism is still a shining beacon of hope,” writes ScreenRant.

Origin and spread

The meme was started on BlueSky by Steven Gill (@nukethestars.bsky.social) on Feb. 23, 2025. His post has over 117 likes and 19 reposts, with folks on BlueSky quote-posting in a chain, making the meme format spread widely beyond Gill’s audience. In the image OP posted, Lieutenant Tash Yar is talking to Wesley Crusher, saying, “You have to understand, drugs can make you feel good.” on an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

While the majority of folks taking part in the meme have used screencaps from the Star Trek franchise, others have branched out to include other shows and movies, such as Riff Raff and Magenta from the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fred Kwan and the alien Laliari from Galaxy Quest.

Meme examples

1.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with Data saying to Picard, 'the Irish Unification of 2024'
@haileypiperfights.bsky.social/BlueSky

2.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with Miles o Brien in DS9 saying - 'He was more than a hero. he was a union man'
@haileypiperfights.bsky.social/BlueSky

3.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with screencaps from newer Star Trek movies of BIPOC actors on screen.
@classicista.bsky.social/BlueSky

4.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with a screencap from the Star Trek animated series of Ransom and Shaxs working out in 80s workout clothes.
@classicista.bsky.social/BlueSky

5.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with Beverly Crusher and Deanna Troi doing Pilates in some eighties workout clothes.
@welcometotv.bsky.social/BlueSky

6.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with an alien baseball player saying, 'death to the opposition!'
@welcometotv.bsky.social/BlueSky

7.

I still believe in Gene Roddenberry's vision for the future meme with a screencap of Riff Raff and Magenta from Rocky Horror Picture Show.
@mercuryal.bsky.social/BlueSky

8.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with a screencap of a man and woman both dressed in cut-out white outfits.
@mercuryal.bsky.social/BlueSky

9.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with Picard lounging and reading a book.
@lasagnaless.bsky.social/BlueSky

10.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with a woman saying, 'Brain and brain, what is brain?!'
@lasagnaless.bsky.social/BlueSky

11.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with Picard screaming, 'There are four lights!!!'
@earthpigjohnson.bsky.social/BlueSky

12.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with Rom (Quark's Brother) in Deep Space 9 after his socialist awakening saying 'Workers of the world unite. You have nothing to lose but your chains'
@earthpigjohnson.bsky.social/BlueSky

13.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with a screencap from early Star Trek: The Next Generation with a man walking down a corridor in a flattering burgundy and black dress and black boots.
@frau-loren.bsky.social/BlueSky

14.

I still believe in Gene Roddenberry's vision for the future meme with T’Pol stretching her arms upwards and staring offscreen. Text reads, “You have no idea what you’re denying yourself.”
@frau-loren.bsky.social/BlueSky

15.

I still believe in Gene Roddenberry's vision for the future meme with fruit falling out of a vending machine.
@helenscat.bsky.social/BlueSky

16.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with Kirk and Spock in a jail cell with handcuffs on. They are shirtless and look distraught.
@helenscat.bsky.social/BlueSky

17.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with a screenshot from the Star Trek animated series.
@lsaddler.bsky.social/BlueSky

18.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with Captain Montgomery Scott (James Doohan) standing in a turbolift, saying, “Up your shaft.”
@lsaddler.bsky.social/BlueSky

19.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with Captain Shaw saying 'steal their pot.'
@lsaddler.bsky.social/BlueSky

20.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme from Star Trek TNG of Data, text says, “Fully Functional and programmed in multiple techniques.”
@kaboombox.bsky.social/BlueSky

21.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with Riker from Star Trek wearing a blue robe with half of his chest hanging out.
@kaboombox.bsky.social/BlueSky

22.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with a photo from Galaxy Quest.
@kaboombox.bsky.social/BlueSky

24.

I still believe in Gene roddenberry's vision for the future meme with a still from the Star Trek animated series, text says, 'She just murdered him.'
@leytonjay.bsky.social/BlueSky

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
