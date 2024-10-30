Explaining the ‘I Have Nothing’ meme

The “I Have Nothing” meme refers to a series of pranks started by TikToker @tomthetroll_ where guys hassle service workers as a joke, primarily in gas stations. Like many pranks, it involves an obnoxious voice and forcing other people into awkward situations on camera against their will.

Featured Video

Who is behind the ‘I Have Nothing’ meme?

TikToker @tomthetroll_ seems to have taken off for his use of the format. In his posts, Tom approaches gas station workers and asks them to put just a penny on the pump, which they naturally find confusing. When they don’t know what’s happening, he moans, “I have nothing!!!”.

Advertisement

Tom and others of his ilk also tend to say that they have “left pocket dog sh*t,” which is a phrase meaning you are broke and busted. The Urban Dictionary’s definition of the term from August 2024 defines it as “to be broke or something that is a burden, inconvenient or unfortunate.” They use “a penny on pump 5” as the first example.

The phrase “left pocket dog sh*t” has since become its own meme.

Advertisement

Variations of the ‘I Have Nothing’ meme

It’s also common to print out a picture of another meme and call it a form of money before holding the sheet of paper up to the credit card machine. There is a card concealed by the paper that runs, making it seem like the meme itself paid.

Or under a pair of pants removed in the store.

Advertisement

Once again, the gas tellers have no idea why this is happening. The layers to this meme require being so deep in social media meme-age that no adult person with actual responsibilities could understand it.

Origins of the phrase

The I Have Nothing meme has become much more popular in the past few months, but in 2022, a robot voice on TikTok became a popular sound. In it, someone reaches for milk for cereal, only to realize they don’t have any, nor do they have anything else.

Advertisement

If the pranks weren’t so annoying, the idea of someone agonizing over how little they have might garner some sympathy.

The Daily Dot has reached out to these pranksters and will update with comments.