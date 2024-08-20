he wants that cookie so effing bad meme

@cowboyENJOY/X

The ‘he wants that cookie so effing bad’ meme explained

When a bumblebee cake pop loves a cookie very, very much…

Photo of Anna Good 

Anna Good

Memes

The ‘He wants that cookie so effing bad’ meme refers to a viral tweet on X (formerly Twitter) showing a Starbucks cake pop that is marketed as a bumblebee but looks like a cat staring dramatically at a chocolate chip cookie beside it in the display case.

Screenshot from The Boys of one character staring at another similar to the 'he wants that cookie so bad' meme.
@cosmicdxncers/X

The meme originates from netizan @cowboyENJOY on X (formerly known as Twitter) from June 24th, 2023. In the tweet, the OP shared a photo that she took at Starbucks of a bumblebee cake pop next to a chocolate chip cookie in the display case.

The consensus online is that the “bumblebee” cake pop looks more like a cat, and in this instance, it looks like it is staring at the chocolate chip cookie beside it with longing. @cowboyENJOY captioned the photo, “he wants that cookie so effing bad.”

It didn’t take long before the photo went viral, with over 3.6 million views on the tweet and over 18K retweets to date. People in the quote-retweets were sharing photos and screenshots that fit the same kind of vibes as they saw in @cowboyENJOY’s post or sharing how they related to the bumblebee cake pop’s plight.

The ‘he wants that cookie so effing bad’ post was so simple and funny that it sparked a meme trend of photos in a similar composition as the original. In this trend, folks share a photo or video from romantic pairs, whether they are together in canon or not, where one of the pair is obviously in love with the other and is staring longingly at them, much like with the cake pop and its cookie crush.

Quote retweet of the 'he wants that cookie so bad' meme. Text reads, 'this is how it feels being illegally lactose intolerant'
@luhaenten/X

The meme format spread outside of X to other social media platforms like TikTok, where it went viral once more in mid-July 2024. Folks on the video app participating in the meme put screenshots and clips of their favorite ships to dramatic music.

@csdweeb guys i love lawlight // #anime #manga #animanga #deathnote #lightyagami #llawliet #kira #lawlight #L #emoboyskissing #iloveyoulightyagami #deathnoteepisode25 ♬ original sound – izzy :)

As the meme went viral for the second time, many on social media asked how Starbucks could market something that looks nothing like a bumblebee as such, to which TikToker @omnomz3 shared one likely possibility on July 14th, 2024. Their video has been viewed over 292.5K times and has over 6.3K likes.

Screenshot of the 'he wants that cookie so bad' meme bumblebee with labels marking the bee's antennae, smile, and stripes. Text overlay reads, 'Explaining how this could also be seen as a bee.'
@omnomz3/TikTok

Meme examples

Based on the format of the ‘he wants that cookie so effing bad’ meme, folks on social media are sharing relatable screenshots and clips from all different kinds of fandoms. The longing look when the person you’re in love with isn’t looking is a very typical narrative framing device in TV and film, and there are so many examples for folks to choose from, even if some might argue that the ship in question to be a stretch of the imagination.

@.xskylar._ Shittyass edit 😓 #ivantil #ivan #till #alienstage #alnst #vivinos #foryou #fyp ♬ original sound [𝟓𝟏%] – 𝒊𝒍𝒔𝒔𝒎.
Lois Griffin staring at a pill bottle, implying the 'he wants that cookie so bad' meme.
@salaamipapi/X
Quote retweet of the 'he wants that cookie so bad' meme. Text reads, 'coriolanus immediately after sejanus died'
@salaamipapi/X
Trio of people from Smosh standing on a stage, the man in the center looking to the side at one of the others, similar to the 'he wants that cookie so bad' meme.
@salaamipapi/X
Frank Iero from My Chemical Romance staring longingly at Gerard Way from behind, similar to the 'he wants that cookie so bad' meme.
@STARSTRUCKALIEN/X
@STARSTRUCKALIEN/X
@midnight.sesh Even in merch he wants that cookie #jjk #jujutsukaisen #呪術廻戦 #itafushi #itadoriyuuji #fushiguromegumi #hewantsthatcookiesoeffingbad ♬ white ferrari – ix
Grainy photo of young Charles Xavier staring at Magneto, similar to the 'he wants that cookie so bad' meme.
@_AD_Cat/X

READ MORE:

TAGS

Memes Starbucks
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot