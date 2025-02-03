34 must-see memes from the 2025 Grammys. The internet never disappoints

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards were held on Feb. 2, 2025, at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena. The awards ceremony delivered not only musical accolades but also a plethora of meme-worthy moments that set the internet abuzz.

Kendrick Lamar dominated the song and record categories with “Not Like Us,” a powerful diss track aimed at Drake. In a historic win, Beyoncé clinched her first Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter, a country-infused exploration of Americana’s Black roots. Her astonishment as Taylor Swift announced her victory was instantly immortalized in countless memes, with fans humorously captioning her wide-eyed expression to convey their own moments of disbelief.

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, made headlines with their shock-value red carpet appearance. Bianca’s nearly nude ensemble became a focal point for memes, with many commenting on Kanye’s apparent shift in perspective regarding his partner’s fashion choices since he was notoriously against ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s revealing looks in the past. The pair were escorted out of the Grammys by security, something that people pointed out was very entertaining given Kanye’s history with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at awards shows.

Chappell Roan was honored as Best New Artist, and she took the opportunity to speak up in support of trans rights, saying that trans people have always been here and will always be here.

While accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, meanwhile, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys delivered a stirring speech celebrating female producers and the power of diversity. Her declaration that “DEI is not a threat, it’s a gift” resonated deeply with folks on the internet, inspiring a wave of supportive messages across social media platforms.

Check out 35 of the funniest 2025 Grammys memes found around the web.

NOT LIKE US IS A 3x GRAMMY WINNING SONG pic.twitter.com/DdsAuPOXxY — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) February 2, 2025

NOT LIKE US GRAMMY WINNING SONG IKTR pic.twitter.com/753hx5nAQ0 — ☆ (@444starlvr) February 2, 2025

me seeing sabrina carpenter literally do anything tonight pic.twitter.com/gHI09SCKUA — lana nicholas galitzine’s impregnator (@GALITZINEFOX) February 3, 2025

ariana losing the one grammy she was predicted to win… pic.twitter.com/TGMNHSlazU — noah (@bloodlineprint) February 2, 2025 @itsafronomics.bsky.social/BlueSky

Kendrick won 0 Grammys for Good Kid, M.A.A.D City but 5 Grammys for a Drake diss https://t.co/zH0AglFy6V pic.twitter.com/moTRJU4aRc — Russ’ TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) February 3, 2025

