Memes

34 must-see memes from the 2025 Grammys. The internet never disappoints

‘Did y’all ever get so mad at someone you won a bunch of Grammys about it?’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Woman with shocked eyes and text 'ariana losing the one grammy she was predicted to win...'(l), Beyonce looking nervous and text 'me every single day of 2025 so far'(r)

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards were held on Feb. 2, 2025, at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena. The awards ceremony delivered not only musical accolades but also a plethora of meme-worthy moments that set the internet abuzz. 

Kendrick Lamar dominated the song and record categories with “Not Like Us,” a powerful diss track aimed at Drake. In a historic win, Beyoncé clinched her first Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter, a country-infused exploration of Americana’s Black roots. Her astonishment as Taylor Swift announced her victory was instantly immortalized in countless memes, with fans humorously captioning her wide-eyed expression to convey their own moments of disbelief. 

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, made headlines with their shock-value red carpet appearance. Bianca’s nearly nude ensemble became a focal point for memes, with many commenting on Kanye’s apparent shift in perspective regarding his partner’s fashion choices since he was notoriously against ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s revealing looks in the past. The pair were escorted out of the Grammys by security, something that people pointed out was very entertaining given Kanye’s history with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at awards shows.

Chappell Roan was honored as Best New Artist, and she took the opportunity to speak up in support of trans rights, saying that trans people have always been here and will always be here.

While accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, meanwhile, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys delivered a stirring speech celebrating female producers and the power of diversity. Her declaration that “DEI is not a threat, it’s a gift” resonated deeply with folks on the internet, inspiring a wave of supportive messages across social media platforms. 

Check out 35 of the funniest 2025 Grammys memes found around the web.

1.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'chappell roan accepting this award' with a photo of a sad kitty in a princess outfit.
@cooldetat/X
2.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'Kendrick is that elephant that went to that lady funeral and stomped it out.'
@cooldetat/X

3.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'Me every single day of 2025 so far' with Beyonce's surprised look at finally winning a Grammy.
@JasmynBeKnowing/X
4.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'Grammys absolutely tearing it up while the government collapses… life IS a cabaret I fear'
@JasmynBeKnowing/X

5.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'Omg wait…. Taylor presented an award to Beyoncé and Kanye got escorted out of the awards. That’s like actually crazy when you think about the ancient texts'
@baytato/X
6.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'chappell roan is why it's important we have talent who arent nepo babies - bc you know a famous director's daughter isnt gonna get up there and talk about health insurance!!!'
@baytato/X

7.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'this diva (sob emoji)' with a photo of Sabrina Carpenter sneaking a shot from her bedazzled flask.
@badfcrbusiness/X
8.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'Thinking about how we’re gonna get a Fox News segment on Lady Gaga at the Grammys tomorrow…' with a photo of Nicole Kidman, backlit by a projector light, a triumpant smile on her face.
@badfcrbusiness/X

9.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'WTF is Kanye’s wife wearing at the Grammys' with a photo of Donkey from Shrek looking upset.
@ayeejuju/X
10.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'MARRYING THAT GAY MAN WORKED… THIS IS THE GAGA IVE BEEN DREAMING OF'
@ayeejuju/X

11.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'if you’re having a bad day i promise you drake is somewhere having the worst time of his life'
@girlsonfillm/X
12.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'these Grammys feel like Kamala won'
@girlsonfillm/X

13.

14.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'margaret qualley once again wearing flats and subtly slouching next to jack antonoff.. whatever you wanna do beautiful'
@zedonarrival/X

15.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'The Grammy’s were a little TOO good this year…. one last pup cup before we get put down.' with a screencap from Sponge Bob of him side-eyeing something from his car.
@zedonarrival/X
16.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'Sabrina Carpenter of Pennsylvania beat Chappell Roan of Missouri for best Pop album. foreshadowing next Sunday’s result!!!'
@KayTeeeOh/X

17.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'Club Chalamet watching the Oscar nominees fall one by one' with a screencap from Dune of a woman wearing a mesh black face veil. Caption reads, '[Our plans are measured in centuries.]'
@KayTeeeOh/X
18.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'THE ENTIRE GRAMMY CROWD SINGING 'A MINORRRR' DRAKE JUST STRAPPED AN EXPLOSIVE TO HIS CHEST?'
@ungodlywests/X

19.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'kendrick inspires me to be a bigger, deeper, more passionate hater'
@ungodlywests/X
20.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'Now that Beyoncé won for Best Country Album, how soon before Trump issues an EO to ban DEI from the Grammys and install Elon to count the votes?'
@adamparkhomenko.bsky.social/BlueSky

21.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'I cracked two ribs just watching Shakira. #grammys'
@adamparkhomenko.bsky.social/BlueSky
22.

23.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'Did y’all ever get so mad at someone you won a bunch of Grammys about it'
@chasemit.bsky.social/BlueSky
24.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'It's 2025. Julia Fox is on stage at the Grammys and Kanye got kicked off the red carpet for showing up uninvited with a lady in pantyhose'
@chasemit.bsky.social/BlueSky

25.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'congratulations to Kendrick Lamar and his song 'Drake Is A Pedophile' for winning 15 grammys tonight'
@farnerb0cken.bsky.social/BlueSky
26.

Grammys meme showing a side by side of Taylor and Jason Kelce in the crowd of their respective events.
@farnerb0cken.bsky.social/BlueSky

27.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'A lot is going on in the world right now but Kanye getting kicked out of the Grammys while Taylor Swift presents an award to Beyoncé is proof that God has not completely abandoned us'
@farnerb0cken.bsky.social/BlueSky
28.

29.

A scene from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air of three of the family members punching the air with their fists. Text reads, 'The #Grammys this year:'
@itsafronomics.bsky.social/BlueSky
30.

@itsafronomics.bsky.social/BlueSky

31.

Grammys meme, text message from Dad reads, 'You watching Grammys? The singer Charlemagne was talking about being dropped from insurance by her recording studio. Very sad.'
@pk_kenzie/X
32.

Grammys meme, text reads, 'BRUHHHHH WOMEN ARE EATING UP MEN IN MUSIC' with a screencap of a man with his fist raised in the air as he says, 'The revolution will be televised!'
@pk_kenzie/X

33.

34.

Grammys meme, text message from Mom reads, 'Do you know Chaperone? She's on the Grammys.'
@OhItsRyan/X

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

