Why you’re seeing ‘Getting Augusted’ all over your TikTok feed

Was your relationship only made for the summer, or will you avoid Getting Augusted?

Getting Augusted refers to the popular Taylor Swift song ‘August’ where the character Augustine is crushed by her summer love, James.

What does ‘Getting Augusted’ mean?

The phrase was brought about by Taylor Swift fans and has been a recurring trending hashtag on TikTok, especially in the summer months.

Blonde young woman standing in front of a pool, her hands covering her face. Text overlay reads, 'when i actually got augusted in august by the person i didn't think was ever going to august me.'
@modelmexox/TikTok

Folks share their summer loves and failed romances using the hashtag, and in general, the term is used to talk about failed relationships, with a hint of bittersweet nostalgia as one deals with the fallout and whatever comes next. It’s also, for some people, about trying to give love a second chance, even if you don’t think that it’s worth the risk. 

@annastazyaaa I fear ive been Augusted #augusted #august #dating #selflove ♬ original sound – Annastazya

Given that there are so many ways that people interpret the concept, there are plenty of folks confused by what it means. TikToker @honeymustardpretzels_ posted a short video asking for viewers to explain, saying in the overlay, “Please. Wth does ‘augusted’ mean. I saw someone use it on a TikTok and I went down a 15 min rabbit hole but NO ONE explains it. Please. WHAT DOES IT MEAN.”

Young woman staring at the camera. Text overlay reads, 'Please. Wth does ‘augusted’ mean. I saw someone use it on a TikTok and I went down a 15 min rabbit hole but NO ONE explains it. Please. WHAT DOES IT MEAN.”
@honeymustardpretzels_/TikTok

Commenters came to her aid with varying responses. One person commented, “means when someone who’s not officially yours means everything to you but you don’t mean everything to them.”

While another commenter told her, “i take it as you have a summer fling with a guy whos making it seem like its going to make it past summer, than august comes and he drops you. you realize he was ‘never mine’”

“okay so i’m pretty sure it means to be just a fling, u wanting more with them and them not wanting that or going back to someone from the past😭 just read augusts lyrics very sad to be augusted😓,” said a third TikToker.

Origin of ‘Getting Augusted’

The concept of ‘Getting Augusted’ comes from Taylor Swift fans comparing themselves to the tragic heroine of the song ‘August,’ which is one of a trio of songs that tell the story of a love triangle between Augustine, James, and Betty.

The other two songs are ‘Betty’ and ‘Cardigan’ and are all featured on her Folklore album from 2020. Throughout the three songs, listeners learn the story of James and Betty’s relationship with one another, Augustine and James’s summer fling, and finally, James realizing that Betty is the one he wants to be with, leaving Augustine behind, heartbroken.

A woman sad but smiling for the camera sitting in her car with her knees up . Text overlay reads, 'I fear this august I am getting augusted but no worries'
@ellasandramuse/TikTok

The ‘Getting Augusted’ TikTok trend

The ‘Getting Augusted’ TikTok trend is, for the most part, women posting a short clip of themselves doing something like running on the beach or going through the mental process realization moment ‘on camera’; even just doing their best to enjoy the moment that they are in and rise above the sadness that comes from an unrequited love.

They typically will use a sound clip of Taylor Swift’s ‘August’ in the TikTok video and have something written in their text overlay, talking about ‘Getting Augusted’ or saying that they ‘Literally got augusted in August,’ meme-ifying the word.

Examples the trend:

Blonde woman in a speed boat on the open water. Text overlay reads, 'mood because i know damn well i'm getting augusted in august but im loving life rn so i'll suffer the consequences later.'
@taylorpeatmusic/TikTok
A young woman with big glasses posing for the camera. Text overlay reads, 'locking in this month bcos i don't wanna get augusted again'
@taylorpeatmusic/TikTok
Young woman giving the camera a thumbs up and smiling. Text overlay reads, 'Had no idea what being augusted meant until I literally realized i am in fact being augusted.'
@macybrz/TikTok
A blonde woman sitting in her bedroom singing for the camera and smiling. Text overlay reads, 'getting augusted for the first time ever but doing it with a smile on my face because i can finally relate to my favorite song of all time.'
@macybrz/TikTok
@sophie.yoderr i am augustine #taylorswift #augusttaylorswift #folklore ♬ august Taylor Swift – Kaylen
A man with a moustache staring off into the distance. Text overlay reads, 'how the month of August has felt.'
@jameslwhitee/TikTok
TikTok comment that reads, 'he did it on july 31st to give me the WHOLE month of august to reflect, how thoughtful (heart smiley faces)'
@jameslwhitee/TikTok
TikTok comment reads, 'I’ve gotten Augusted in 3 out of the past 5 augusts by the same guy I think I win.'
@jameslwhitee/TikTok

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

