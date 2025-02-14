25 of the funniest Galentine’s Day memes to celebrate your BFFs

Galentine’s Day, on Feb. 13 every year, is a celebration of female friendship that originated from the office comedy television show Parks and Recreation. It has quickly become a beloved tradition for many women and femme-presenting people, regardless of their romantic status.

Featured Video

It first gained widespread attention thanks to a 2010 episode of Parks and Recreation, when the character Leslie Knope, portrayed by Amy Poehler, created the holiday as a way to honor her closest friends. The idea is simple yet impactful: a day dedicated to celebrating platonic love, especially among women, outside of the usual cultural emphasis on romantic relationships this time of year.

While the show popularized the concept, Galentine’s Day also resonates with a variety of modern experiences, particularly those of women and femme-presenting people who do not fit into the mainstream narrative of romantic partnership. For many WLW (women loving women) relationships, Galentine’s Day provides a space where friendship is just as important as romantic connections. It allows for the celebration of chosen family and the unique bonds formed between women who understand each other’s experiences.

This day also speaks to the growing anti-relationship sentiment that has gained momentum in recent years. Women, especially in younger generations, are increasingly prioritizing personal growth, career development, and mental health over societal expectations of coupling up. Galentine’s Day provides a refreshing counterpoint to the pressure surrounding traditional romantic holidays like Valentine’s Day. For many, it’s about choosing the people who make them feel valued, seen, and supported; whether or not that includes a significant other doesn’t factor in.

Advertisement

People are celebrating Galentine’s Day, as always, with a plethora of memes and funny quips.

Below are 25 of the funniest Galentine’s Day memes found around the internet.

1.

Advertisement

2.

3.

Advertisement

4.

5.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

10.

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

Advertisement

14.

15.

Advertisement

16.

17.

Advertisement

18.

19.

Advertisement

20.

21.

Advertisement

22.

23.

Advertisement

24.

25.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









