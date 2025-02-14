Advertisement
Memes

25 of the funniest Galentine’s Day memes to celebrate your BFFs

What’s Galentine’s Day? Oh, it’s only the best day of the year.

2-panel image: on the left is a seen from Parks and Recreation and on the right a well-known meme from Flavor of Love. Text over: What's Galentine's Day?

Galentine’s Day, on Feb. 13 every year, is a celebration of female friendship that originated from the office comedy television show Parks and Recreation. It has quickly become a beloved tradition for many women and femme-presenting people, regardless of their romantic status. 

Featured Video

It first gained widespread attention thanks to a 2010 episode of Parks and Recreation, when the character Leslie Knope, portrayed by Amy Poehler, created the holiday as a way to honor her closest friends. The idea is simple yet impactful: a day dedicated to celebrating platonic love, especially among women, outside of the usual cultural emphasis on romantic relationships this time of year.

While the show popularized the concept, Galentine’s Day also resonates with a variety of modern experiences, particularly those of women and femme-presenting people who do not fit into the mainstream narrative of romantic partnership. For many WLW (women loving women) relationships, Galentine’s Day provides a space where friendship is just as important as romantic connections. It allows for the celebration of chosen family and the unique bonds formed between women who understand each other’s experiences.

This day also speaks to the growing anti-relationship sentiment that has gained momentum in recent years. Women, especially in younger generations, are increasingly prioritizing personal growth, career development, and mental health over societal expectations of coupling up. Galentine’s Day provides a refreshing counterpoint to the pressure surrounding traditional romantic holidays like Valentine’s Day. For many, it’s about choosing the people who make them feel valued, seen, and supported; whether or not that includes a significant other doesn’t factor in.

People are celebrating Galentine’s Day, as always, with a plethora of memes and funny quips.

Below are 25 of the funniest Galentine’s Day memes found around the internet.

1.

galentine's day meme. Text reads, 'Happy Galentine's Day to all who celebrate (heart emoji)' with Leslie Knope from Parks & Rec talking to a camera saying, 'What's Galentine's Day? Oh, it's only the best day of the year.'
@slayerfestx98.bsky.social/BlueSky
2.

galentine's day meme. Text reads, 'hurry up!!' with an attached image of text in all caps and red that reads, 'everyone get deeply in love now!!!!' with around 20 exclamation marks.
@slayerfestx98.bsky.social/BlueSky

3.

galentine's day meme. Text reads, 'Today is Galentine’s Day. Here are some other alternative ways to spend Valentine’s Day. Definitely avoid the last option though.' with a list of London Underground alternative names for Valentine's Day. The last option is 'Jailentines Day.'
@allontheboard/X
4.

galentine's day meme. Text reads, 'will u be my valentine? / Im just a pint of Guinness, but yes.'
@allontheboard/X

5.

galentine's day meme. Text reads, 'wtf is a galentine’s, I’m wishing all my friends a happy valentine’s day to let them know that if they gave me a chance I would #hitthat'
@w0rdgenerator/X
6.

galentine's day meme. Text reads, 'Happy Galentine's day to all the beautiful women in my life' with a GIF of Leslie Knope from Parks & Rec.
@w0rdgenerator/X

7.

galentine's day meme. Text reads, 'Me on the 14th of Feb because I insult men' with a photo of a woman in a white tank top and shades sitting up in bed on top of the covers, her hands clasped together.
@tartcoochie/X
8.

galentine's day meme. Text reads, 'Happy Galentine’s Day! Here’s to friendship, kindness, and all the amazing gals who inspire us!' with five female Sesame Street puppets in a pixelated graphic.
@tartcoochie/X

9.

galentine's day meme. Text reads, 'I’m such a hopeless romantic I’m so excited to see all the love tomorrow (sad emoji)' with a quote-retweet that says, 'Very single & I still love watching all the love (cupid heart emoji) I want the girls to get it all!'
10.

galentine's day meme. Text reads, 'Happy Love Day to all the bad b*tches. (string of two women kissing emojis)'

11.

galentine's day meme. Text reads, 'Valentine’s Eve Massacre' and the person quote-reposting wrote, 'Personally I prefer to call it the Galentine’s Day Massacre'
@annabower.bsky.social/BlueSky
12.

galentine's day meme. Text reads, 'The choice isn't Valentine's Day vs. Galentine's Day when the true best silly holiday is actually 'the day after Valentine's when all the candy at the drugstore goes on super sale.''
@annabower.bsky.social/BlueSky

13.

galentine's day meme from Merriam-Webster Dictionary showing a Hallmark-style card with the definition of Galentine's Day on the front.
@merriam-webster.com/BlueSky
14.

galentine's day meme. Text reads, '
@merriam-webster.com/BlueSky

15.

galentine's day meme. Text is a conversation between a cat owner and their orange cat, who is lying in a princess bed shaped like a crown.
@ginnyandfriends.bsky.social/BlueSky
16.

Galentine's day meme of Leslie Knope.
@ginnyandfriends.bsky.social/BlueSky

17.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'Give her what she really wants this Valentine’s Day - Reproductive rights, an ancient tome of curses, the souls of her enemies, and pockets in every dress.'
@ohnoshetwitnt.bsky.social/BlueSky
18.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'girls only want one thing for valentine's day' with a photo of a confessional for sale on Facebook Marketplace, discounted from $7k to $2k.
@ohnoshetwitnt.bsky.social/BlueSky

19.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'please don’t flirt with me if you just want something causal!!!! i am not built for situationships ANYMORE !!! i am A LOVER!!!! I want 2 be a girlfriend !!!!!!!!!'
@qtyzara/X
20.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'i'm telepathically taking you out for valentine's day so if you feel loved and adored out of nowhere that was me.' with an image of the yellow M&M holding a bouquet of flowers.
@qtyzara/X

21.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'That moment you realize your milk has a Valentine's Day date but you don't.' with a photo of a milk with 'FEB 14' on it.
@LloydLegalist/X
22.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'This Valentine's Day, remember you can do little things for your single friends, such as shutting the everloving f*ck up about Valentine's Day'
@LloydLegalist/X

23.

Valentine's Day meme with a list of 'dream valentine's day' tasks.
@bimbo_hours/X
24.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, ''what are your plans for valentine’s day?' me:' with a screencap of Sponge Bob on a computer with the Ao3 logo on its screen.
@bimbo_hours/X

25.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'buying myself flowers for valentine’s day because who else is gonna do it'
@sorelatable.bsky.social/BlueSky
Memes Parks and Recreation Valentine’s Day
Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

