What are Galaxy Gas whippets and who is Lil T, man?

Galaxy Gas whippets refer to a specific brand of nitrous oxide sold for recreational use—an increasingly popular trend in 2024. The colorless gas can be found in cans of whipped cream and other household items and is sold in cartridges or canisters over the counter. Though technically legal to buy, their use as a recreational drug is not legal.

As a white, watching black people discover whippets must feel as horrifying as a black watching white people discover crack pic.twitter.com/gHoMigPwid — Dalton Pruitt (@daltonleepruitt) August 19, 2024

Misusing nitrous oxide comes with many health risks, including asphyxiation, loss of consciousness, cardiac arrest, and neurological damage.

Is Galaxy Gas used for huffing?

Galaxy Gas whippets and other methods of using nitrous oxide to get high can be considered a form of “huffing,” which refers to inhaling any intoxicating substance found in common household products including paints and even certain inks.

People sometimes use the term “huffing” to more specifically describe coating a cloth in paint and holding that to one’s mouth and nose while breathing deeply. Whippets, on the other hand, are inhaled directly from a container or can be transferred into a balloon or bag to breathe from.

A national survey on adolescent drug use found that the use of inhalants was more popular among younger Americans, with 8th graders being the only group who topped the 12 percent mark in terms of use in the past 12 months. That was in the ’90s, however, with this statistic falling to around six percent in 2020. This trend was similar for 10th and 12th graders.

‘My name Lil T man’ TikTok trend

A meme around Galaxy Gas whippets formed after Twitter user @FearedBuck posted a video of a young man in a fast food restaurant taking a hit from a canister before saying “My name Lil T man” and explaining where he’s from in a deep voice. TikTokers found this hilarious and used the trending soundbite in their own videos.

they really out here hitting whippets like vapes now smh pic.twitter.com/TpuVNTdn3a — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 17, 2024

The phrase “my name Lil T man” may also be found randomly in the comments on TikTok videos about using Galaxy Gas whippets or other forms of nitrous oxide huffing.

Is nitrous oxide safe?

Recreational use of nitrous oxide carries health risks, especially when combined with other drugs. The more you use it during a short period and the more you displace oxygen in the bloodstream with the gas, the higher the risk of side effects that can include sudden death.

While there isn’t a lot of research on the effects of whippets yet, new studies are discovering some troubling health implications from frequent use. A study released in May 2023 found “oily residue containing metallic particles” in the gas from nitrous oxide canisters, with the metals including iron, zinc, aluminum, chromium, cobalt, nickel, and lead.

Researchers noted that zinc could be “linked to lung lesions” and were also concerned about the presence of cyclohexyl isothiocyanate, which is a respiratory sensitizer—a compound that can result in a dangerous allergy or “occupational asthma.”

Meanwhile, a case study from 2006 focused on one man whose frequent nitrous oxide use had led to cervical myelopathy—a spinal cord compression injury that can lead to loss of fine motor skills, difficulty with balance, and trouble walking.

Galaxy Gas whippets side effects

Using whippets can produce a brief high that people often describe as a “happy drunk” sensation, with euphoria, confusion, a warm tingling sensation, and loopyness often reported. However, the side effects can be much less pleasant.

Short-term side effects include:

Dizziness

Headaches

Nausea/vomiting

Irritability

Irregular heartbeat

Frostbite (from the cold air in the cans)

Hallucinations

Paranoia

Loss of consciousness

The biggest danger comes from asphyxiation, wherein not enough oxygen is getting to the brain. If this goes on for more than a few seconds, brain damage or even death can occur. Additionally, long-term use of nitrous oxide can cause damage to build up in the system, resulting in permanent issues.

Long-term side effects could potentially include:

Addiction

Muscle atrophy from vitamin B12 deficiency

Kidney/liver damage

Cervical myelopathy (as described above)

Paraparesis (loss of leg function)

Cognitive decline/dementia

Meme examples

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.