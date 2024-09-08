Dyson Airwrap memes for anyone who has (or wants) one

Dyson Airwraps are one of the most coveted accessories a long-haired person can have. There’s been a lot of hype around the effective, albeit expensive, hair tool. Not only do they dry hair, but they make achieving your perfect curl that much easier.

What is the Dyson Airwrap?

People love everything this Dyson tool can do. Its versatility is a significant selling point, especially for those who do a lot with their hair. Many folks hate having to use a separate tool for everything they do with their hair, making this tool ideal.

The Dyson Airwrap comes with a pre-styling dryer, two barrels (1.2-inch and 1.6-inch) as well as two smoothing brushes (firm and soft), and a round brush to help achieve volume.

Curl. Wave. Smooth. Dry. We’ve engineered four new attachments for the The Dyson Airwrap™ styler to make it easier to style longer and shorter hair. #dyson #dysonhair pic.twitter.com/hOHw8B3ZW2 — Dyson (@Dyson) January 21, 2020

Since the original Dyson Airwrap was released, it’s come out in different colors and styles. There is even a new Dyson Airwrap that was recently released. It leaves endless styling options, all of which are easier to achieve with this multi-tool.

What’s so funny about a hair tool?

Dyson Airwrap memes have sprung up in the years since it was first introduced in 2018. With so many people getting one, there have been jokes about how well it’s used and common ways you can mess up a curl (you’d be surprised).

There are also plenty of memes joking about how badly people want one, which retails upwards of $500. With such a hefty price tag, many of the Dyson Airwrap memes are all about what it would take to get your hands on one.

Last, but not least, there are so many memes about what the tool means to its owners. Some joke it’s the equivalent to the desire for a PS5, or enthusiasm for a new sports season, or even stanning their favorite artist.

Dyson Airwrap Memes

Being such a popular tool, there are, of course, jokes and memes about the Dyson Airwrap online. Here are a few:

Me after looking at the prices for a Dyson airwrap pic.twitter.com/BXHsnIslQs — ✨ S I M P L I C I T Y ✨ (@KiyPie__) September 6, 2024

