Why everyone wants a Dommy Mommy these days

A Dommy Mommy is a sexualized figure presenting in the form of a maternal femme with dominant tendencies. Someone who will spank you for being bad and then comfort you as you cry afterward.

The Dommy Mommy both bucks traditional gender roles, making the woman into the domineering taskmaster who is in control of the relationship, while also insisting she embrace the softer side of femininity through her care, attention, and affection. She contains multitudes.

What’s the origin and spread of the Dommy Mommy Phenomenommy?

The idea of a Dom is old hat for the BDSM community. The Dom is the person in charge of a relationship, usually sexually, but often psychologically outside of intimate times, too.

While some people might be turned off by the idea of being controlled, many find relief in being told what to do in aspects of their relationship. Particularly the bedroom, where folks are often riddled with anxieties around performance and pleasing their partner. A good Dom makes sure to please everyone when they take the reins.

A woman in this role is often called a Domme and she is a highly coveted prize. Folks of all sexualities and genders can appreciate a woman in charge.

The Dommy Mommy comes with a further implication of pampering and care. Basically, when Dommy Mommy is in the house, you don’t have to worry about a thing. Just do as you’re told. Sounds pretty appealing, doesn’t it?

People who crave the attention of the Dommy Mommy find them wherever they can, especially in popular media. Even if a character is not identified as a “Dommy Mommy” explicitly, plenty of women have ended up being labeled as such by those in the know.

One popular character who has ended up being the face of the Dommy Mommy meme is Lady Dimitrescu from the video game Resident Evil Village. She has both a maternal and a seductive demeanor, which brings up a lot in her fan’s imaginations.

In internet culture

Because of Dommy Mommy’s implied sexuality, a lot of people lusting after her tend to be more explicit than humorous when discussing their icon. Many hope to meet her, though few can be her. But there are still a few memes to tuck you in at night.

