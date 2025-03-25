Advertisement
Memes

‘Come Eat Lobster With A Monster’ is everyone’s new favorite rhyme meme—25 of the best

‘Stop eating chickpeas with the pick mes and come have lentils with the mentals.’

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Screenshot of text conversation that reads: Sender: 'When you gon stop eating shrimps with the wimps and come eat some lobster with a monster' Receiver: 'What?' Sender: 'Come eat lobster with a monster' Receiver: 'What?'

Come Eat Lobster With A Monster” is the original version of a phrasal template meme that spawned from a rhyming post on X in 2020. The tweet directed the target to “stop eating shrimps with the wimps” and instead “come eat lobster with a monster.” The joke remained relatively unknown until the end of 2023 when someone repurposed it for a Tumblr post and it returned to X.

Featured Video

In 2025, the meme caught on in full force as X users came up with new variations for things you could eat, drink, or otherwise consume as opposed to something else, and with whom.

Where is ‘Come Eat Lobster With A Monster’ from?

Tweet reading 'baby stop eating shrimps with them wimps. come eat lobster with a monster'
@blanketm9/X
Advertisement

The original post appeared on April 10, 2020, under the account of @blanketm9. Nothing seems to be prompting the two statements, nor did this user provide context or clues to its inspiration in the comments. It currently has just 6,200 likes and a couple dozen quote tweets.

The meme didn’t start to spread until after Dec. 30, 2023, when a screenshot of a text conversation appeared on iFunny referencing the rhyming tweet, courtesy of user DiagnosedCancerPatient.

Text conversation starting with 'When you gon stop eating shrimps with the wimps and come eat lobster with a monster'
@diseasehaver/Tumblr

“When you gon stop eating shrimps with the wimps and come eat lobster with a monster,” the OP asks.

Advertisement

The other person replies only with “what,” so the OP repeats the second part of the sentence, getting a second “what.”

Tweet with a screenshot of a text conversation reading 'what the fuck does this mean.'
@diseasehaver/Tumblr

The next day, X user @equine__dentist brought this image back to the meme’s original platform, reposting it with the query, “What the f*ck does this mean.” This one got 2.4 million views and 68,000 likes. Soon after that, variations on the template began to appear.

2025 resurgence

Tweet reading 'when u gonna stop drinking cokes with the wokes and come drink some dr.pepper w a big stepper'
@lilcatpuke/X
Advertisement

For whatever reason, the meme reappeared in early 2025 and the trend of coming up with new rhymes accelerated. On Jan. 14 of this year, user @lilcatpuke tweeted “when u gonna stop drinking cokes with the wokes and come drink some dr. pepper w a big stepper” to the tune of 3.6 million views and 134,000 likes and counting.

The fun continued into March, when people really started getting creative with it. Here are 25 of the best:

1.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'Stop eating pho with a foe and come eat pho with a bruh'
@HughGriffin2/X
Advertisement

2.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'Stop eating chick peas with the pick mes and come have some lentils with the mentals'
@HughGriffin2/X

3.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'baby stop eating rangoons with buffoons and come eat rockfish with a top bitch'
@ashl3af/X
Advertisement

4.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'Stop eating gruel with a fool and come enjoy a blizzard with a wizard'
@ashl3af/X

5.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'when are you gonna stop reading op eds with the feds and come read novellas with the fellas'
@boneless_koi/X
Advertisement

6.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'stop eating cobbler with the gobblers and come eat sherbert with a pervert'
@boneless_koi/X

7.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'stop smoking camels with the mammals and come smoke american spirits with the one you hold dearest'
@gutnuggets/X
Advertisement

8.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'Stop eating brussel sprouts with the dude who pouts and come eat some green beans with a man of means'
@gutnuggets/X

9.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'How about you stop eating po boys with the low boys and come eat some broccoli and beef with the commander in chief'
@FilipinoF4ntasy/X
Advertisement

10.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'stop eating oysters with the groypers and come eat breakfast with a leftist'
@FilipinoF4ntasy/X

11.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'how about you stop drinking shakes with the fakes and have some tiramisu with those who love you'
@sarahlugor/X
Advertisement

12.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'how bout you stop eating french fries with the french guys and come eat nachos with the muchachos'
@sarahlugor/X

13.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'stop drinking beers with queers and come smoke sativa with a diva'
@hunter_hhhh/X
Advertisement

14.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'why don’t you stop eating a sandwich with a man bitch and come sip bog water with this frog daughter'
@hunter_hhhh/X

15.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'stop eating birds with the nerds and come eat halloumi with Bumi'
@otternotterTV/X
Advertisement

16.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'when you gonna stop drinking water with your daughter and come drink poison with your boy son'
@otternotterTV/X

17.

'Come Eat Lobster With A Monster' tweet reading 'Stop eating leafy kale with the beefy males and come have curly fries with the girly guys'
@g812176991720/X
Advertisement

18.

Tweet reading 'Stop eating matzo ball soup with a nincompoop and come eat some knishes with your bitches'
@g812176991720/X

19.

Tweet reading 'Stop eating bone crumbs by your lonesome and come eat poop with the group'
@gunkshake/X
Advertisement

20.

Tweet reading 'stop eating bread and cheese with the kennedys, come eat vinaigrette with a nixonette'
@gunkshake/X

21.

Tweet reading 'stop eating hummus with that dumbass and come eat tabouli with yours truly'
@no_sophist/X
Advertisement

22.

Tweet reading 'Stop eating crab cakes with the fakes and eat some oatmeal with the real deal'
@no_sophist/X

23.

Tweet reading 'stop drinking diet cokes with jokes and come drink coke zero with a hero.'
@ratsnotagain/X
Advertisement

24.

Tweet reading 'stop eating pad thai with the bad guys and come eat pad see ew with a guy who is nice to you'
@ratsnotagain/X

25.

Tweet reading 'stop eating pot pie with the fellas who lie and come have some beef stew with a guy who is true'
@gremlinmichael/X
Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Memes
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot