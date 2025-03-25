‘Come Eat Lobster With A Monster’ is everyone’s new favorite rhyme meme—25 of the best

“Come Eat Lobster With A Monster” is the original version of a phrasal template meme that spawned from a rhyming post on X in 2020. The tweet directed the target to “stop eating shrimps with the wimps” and instead “come eat lobster with a monster.” The joke remained relatively unknown until the end of 2023 when someone repurposed it for a Tumblr post and it returned to X.

Featured Video

In 2025, the meme caught on in full force as X users came up with new variations for things you could eat, drink, or otherwise consume as opposed to something else, and with whom.

Where is ‘Come Eat Lobster With A Monster’ from?

Advertisement

The original post appeared on April 10, 2020, under the account of @blanketm9. Nothing seems to be prompting the two statements, nor did this user provide context or clues to its inspiration in the comments. It currently has just 6,200 likes and a couple dozen quote tweets.

The meme didn’t start to spread until after Dec. 30, 2023, when a screenshot of a text conversation appeared on iFunny referencing the rhyming tweet, courtesy of user DiagnosedCancerPatient.

“When you gon stop eating shrimps with the wimps and come eat lobster with a monster,” the OP asks.

Advertisement

The other person replies only with “what,” so the OP repeats the second part of the sentence, getting a second “what.”

The next day, X user @equine__dentist brought this image back to the meme’s original platform, reposting it with the query, “What the f*ck does this mean.” This one got 2.4 million views and 68,000 likes. Soon after that, variations on the template began to appear.

2025 resurgence

Advertisement

For whatever reason, the meme reappeared in early 2025 and the trend of coming up with new rhymes accelerated. On Jan. 14 of this year, user @lilcatpuke tweeted “when u gonna stop drinking cokes with the wokes and come drink some dr. pepper w a big stepper” to the tune of 3.6 million views and 134,000 likes and counting.

The fun continued into March, when people really started getting creative with it. Here are 25 of the best:

1.

Advertisement

2.

3.

Advertisement

4.

5.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

10.

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

Advertisement

14.

15.

Advertisement

16.

17.

Advertisement

18.

19.

Advertisement

20.

21.

Advertisement

22.

23.

Advertisement

24.

25.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.