The Bjork Frat meme comes from an interaction on X in which one user called the eclectic and avant-garde musician a “frat bro artist.” This response to a tweet talking about how Bjork is different from the norm baffled many others on the website, and jokes around the comment evolved into a meme that associates the artist with fraternity culture.

Bjork fans who are not overly hooked into Twitter can now be confused by videos of frat guys dancing at parties to her songs or statements about how much men enjoyed her music at the kegger.

What in the name of ‘Homogenic’ is a Bjork Frat?

As far as we know, there is not yet any such thing as a Bjork fraternity, but the idea of one is funny enough to make a large section of social media users joke about it, bringing the concept to the level of a meme.

me and my niggas doing the bjork stroll https://t.co/tDXjZXjVOd pic.twitter.com/ZhLOGxStn5 — mayhem 🥠 (@fortunetellaaa) September 23, 2024

Following the wild claim by a deeply misinformed Twitter user, others are posting about how burned out they got on Bjork in college from all those frat parties or reminiscing about how their boys would break out into a dance any time Human Behavior came on.

Some have further speculated about what hazing at a Bjork Frat might look like, and it isn’t exactly pretty, but it doesn’t sound too bad when you get used to it.

How the Bjork Frat made its Debut

On September 17, 2024, Twitter user @nightchancers posted a clip from a music video by Icelandic musician Bjork, calling her “the realest.” As the tweet picked up millions of views, AV Club editor Drew Gillis quoted it on September 21 in order to lament about how people don’t listen to new and different artists anymore.

“Not to cloud yell but i feel when i was a teenager and older (cooler) people told me something was good, i would make an effort to engage with it bc i wanted to be in the know,” he wrote. “seems there’s a broad trend on social media now to immediately reject the unfamiliar.”

People had a lot of different opinions about this claim, but one user in particular, @PoppaChill, said something that nobody agreed with:

“Yeah man I’m sure people are unfamiliar with the most overplayed and overhyped normie frat bro artist of the past 30 years.”

The Bjork Frat meme begins

Anybody familiar with Bjork would likely describe her as the opposite of an over-hyped normie frat bro artist, so this tweet drew a lot of attention. The author later admitted that they had never been in a fraternity and only knew one person who was, and assumed that this person liked Bjork based on other music they enjoy.

However, any clarification was going to be insufficient to stop the jokes. The reply gained hundreds of comments and quote tweets, and the gags soon broke containment, becoming a whole meme as people made independent tweets talking about listening to Bjork at the frat.

The meme is sure to baffle Bjork fans for years to come, but no more so than her average single.

Examples

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.