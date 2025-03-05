Advertisement
29 Ash Wednesday memes that are holier (and funnier) than thou

‘Meet me tomorrow at the Shrove Grove, yeah? Gonna get all shrived, like completely and utterly shriven. Wednesday? Ash.’

Tweets of Ash Wednesday Memes. Image of Mark Wahlberg with ash cross on forehead with tweet that reads: 'Good luck to everyone starting the Mark Wahlberg 40-Day Challenge tomorrow' on left. Image of the pope in white puffer jacket with tweet that reads: 'about to drop on LP called Ash Wednesday to critical acclaim' on right.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent for many Christian traditions, but the internet does what it does best by irreverent memeing of the occasion. 

What is Ash Wednesday?

This religious holiday falls six weeks before Easter and is a day for reflection, penance, and fasting. On this day, worshippers receive ashes on their foreheads, usually in the shape of a cross. The ashes symbolize mortality, repentance, and the need for spiritual renewal, according to Britannica.

The practice of Ash Wednesday dates back to ancient Christian traditions of penance. Ashes were used as a sign of sorrow for sins and those people were kept separate from the rest of the community. Over time, the practice changed to include the entire congregation. Today, it serves as a reminder for believers to reflect on one’s faith and make changes during Lent.

The meme-ification of Ash Wednesday

While this is a religious holiday, Ash Wednesday memes have gained popularity online. These memes often mix humor with religious observance. They typically highlight the contrast between the day’s solemnity and the modern world’s sense of humor. For example, people joke about the awkwardness of walking around with ash on their foreheads. Others make light of the sacrifices associated with Lent, like giving up chocolate or social media.

This shows how internet culture intersects with traditional observances. While Ash Wednesday is deeply spiritual for many, it’s also become a moment for humor in the digital age. Social media allows people to blend personal reflection with light-hearted commentary.

In the end, whether through reflection or memes, Ash Wednesday continues to be a significant day, both in religious and online communities.

Check out 29 of the funniest Ash Wednesday memes found around the internet below:

1.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'Good luck to everyone starting the Mark Wahlberg 40-Day Challenge tomorrow' with a screenshot of Wahlberg on the Today show.
@FionaSmall/X

2.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'when u have dry skin, every wednesday is ash wednesday'
@FionaSmall/X

3.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'happy ash wednesday, James!' with a screenshot of a comedian cursing on stage.
@losinggteeth/X

4.

AI-generated photo of the Pope in a white puffer jacket. Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'about to drop an LP called Ash Wednesday to critical acclaim.'
@losinggteeth/X

5.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'Thought this dog was celebrating Ash Wednesday for a second' with a photo of a cancer-free dog with a scar on his head.
@_letterbxmb/X

6.

Ash Wednesday meme of Ash Ketchum from Pokemon.
@_letterbxmb/X

7.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'Reminding myself that tomorrow is Ash Wednesday and I should not say to people 'You have a smudge of dirt on your forehead.''
@webinista.com/BlueSky

8.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'How to have a successful Lent: step 1: give up chocolate, step 2: that's literally it.'
@webinista.com/BlueSky

9.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'Meet me tomorrow at the Shrove Grove, yeah? Gonna get all shrived, like completely and utterly shriven. Wednesday? Ash.'
@taraflynnirl.bsky.social/BlueSky

10.

Ash Wednesday meme of characters from The Office, one with a smudge of ash on his forehead.
@taraflynnirl.bsky.social/BlueSky

11.

Ash Wednesday meme
u/Sunberries84 via Reddit

12.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'Christians every year on Ash Wednesday' and Danny DeVito with guns in hands saying, 'So anyway I started fasting.'
u/Sunberries84 via Reddit

13.

Ash Wednesday meme
u/digitalstorm via Reddit

14.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, ''I think you've got some dirt on your forehead' 'Did you draw on yourself?' 'Is that a 't' on your head?' Issa ash.'
u/digitalstorm via Reddit

15.

Ash Wednesday meme, Ash Wednesday as the Undertaker behind Eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time.
@nikolajbill.bsky.social/BlueSky

16.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'Today is Fat Tuesday but I say save the pancakes for tomorrow. Ash Wednesday is a day of obligation, and asks we refrain from meat. Well, there's no meat in a pancake, y'know? So eat your meat and desserts today, and enjoy a waffle tomorrow.'
@nikolajbill.bsky.social/BlueSky

17.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'When Mass is still going on but you wanna see how your ash looks.' with SpongeBob and Patrick glaring and saying, 'I can't see my forehead.'
@litcatholicmemes/Instagram

18.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'Must remember not to moisturise for ash Wednesday.'
@litcatholicmemes/Instagram

19.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'Weird thing about Ash Wednesday is there's not a lot of seasonal porn for it'
@ianboudreau.com/BlueSky

20.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'Me taking an #ashtag selfie even though my cross is just a blob.' with a photo of Kanye West with a phone.
@ianboudreau.com/BlueSky

21.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, '@ everyone giving up social media for Lent.' with Woody from Toy Story saying, 'So long, partner.'
@litcatholicmemes/Instagram

22.

Ash Wednesday meme
@litcatholicmemes/Instagram

23.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'When you look in the mirror to see your ash cross and it's just a smudge.'
@litcatholicmemes/Instagram

24.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'I just realized that tomorrow is Ash Wednesday and I'm going to admit that things have gotten grim enough I'm considering going to church.'
@litcatholicmemes/Instagram

25.

Ash Wednesday meme
@litcatholicmemes/Instagram

26.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'Ash Wednesday is it?' with a GIF of Bruce Campbell playing Ash in The Evil Dead and saying, 'Well hello, Mr. Fancy Pants.'
@litcatholicmemes/Instagram

27.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'happy anniversary to one of the funniest culture clash moments between me (Catholic, American) and my girlfriend (British, barely set foot in a church). she was telling me about the British tradition of Pancake Day 'which I think is usually the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, for some reason''
@clairewillett.bsky.social/BlueSky

28.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'My church has been doing 'ashes to go' for Ash Wednesday since the pandemic began and reading the reminder firmly lodged a sacrilegious Chappell Roan parody in my head'
@gonebabygone.bsky.social/BlueSky

29.

Ash Wednesday meme
@gonebabygone.bsky.social/BlueSky

