Advertisement
Memes

How ’19 inches’ became the standard unit of measurement for how much Venom you should treat yourself to

19 inches of what?

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
A portrait of the Marvel character Venom alongside an X post by @PlaystationUK that reads 'Treat yourself to 19-inches of Venom and more with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition.'

19 Inches of Venom memes are based on a suggestively phrased post made by PlayStation UK about a 19-inch-tall action figure of the Marvel character, Venom. The oddly worded advertisement quickly went viral for its saucy implications.

Featured Video

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: @PlaystationUK/X
  • Meme Type: Catchphrase
  • First Appearance: September 2023
  • Origin Source: X
  • Peak Popularity: Oct. 2023

Origin of the 19 Inches of Venom Meme

PlayStation UK shared a tweet on Sept. 4, 2023 announcing that customers who pre-ordered Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition would receive a free 19-inch figurine of Spider-Man anti-hero, Venom. The wording of the tweet raised eyebrows, however.

Advertisement
Treat yourself to 19-inches of Venom and more with the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition. #SpiderMan2PS5
@PlayStationUK/X

The tweet reads, “Treat yourself to 19 inches of Venom and more with the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition. #SpiderMan2PS5.”

Meme spread

It didn’t take long for the 19 inches of Venom meme to go viral as people made dirty jokes about the phrase. The character’s signature long tongue added to the NSFW jokes. To their credit, PlayStation UK stood by the tweet, which is still live on their X account to this day.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Spider-Man fans and meme posters got a lot of mileage out of the meme. Anytime the number 19 innocuously comes up in the fandom, a joke about the phrase is sure to follow.

'Treat yourself to 19-inches of Venom' - PlayStation Uk
@mrpyo1/X
shocked 19 inches of venom
@mrpyo1/X
me after i get the 19 inches
@mrpyo1/X
Advertisement

Marvel Rivals

The 19 Inches of Venom meme got a special shout-out in Marvel Rivals with the 19 Inches of Venom mod, also known as Nude Venom. The mod allows the playable character to appear with a very NSFW addition.

19 inches of venom marvel rivals
@Vital.Premium/YouTube

19 Inches of Venom Meme examples

final fantasy how many inches of venom tweet
@Vital.Premium/YouTube
Advertisement
all19inches venom marvel rivals
@Vital.Premium/YouTube
In Body Image
@yenicimert/X
Holy shit,they weren't joking about the 19 inches.
@yenicimert/X
'me anytime someone starts talking trash on marvel rivals so i show them how i use 19 inches of venom'
@yenicimert/X
Advertisement
mj takes 19 inches of venom tiktok
@justsomeguy111111111/X
quote tweet that reads 'from the account that brought you 'Treat yourself to 19 inches of Venom'” with tweet that reads 'Does busting make you feel good? How about charting the depths of deep space? Or coming through firefights unscathed?'
@justsomeguy111111111/X
19 inches of venom
@justsomeguy111111111/X
In Body Image
@Otikage/X
Advertisement

More Marvel memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Marvel Spider-Man Venom
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot