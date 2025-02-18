How ’19 inches’ became the standard unit of measurement for how much Venom you should treat yourself to

19 Inches of Venom memes are based on a suggestively phrased post made by PlayStation UK about a 19-inch-tall action figure of the Marvel character, Venom. The oddly worded advertisement quickly went viral for its saucy implications.

Origin of the 19 Inches of Venom Meme

PlayStation UK shared a tweet on Sept. 4, 2023 announcing that customers who pre-ordered Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition would receive a free 19-inch figurine of Spider-Man anti-hero, Venom. The wording of the tweet raised eyebrows, however.

The tweet reads, “Treat yourself to 19 inches of Venom and more with the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition. #SpiderMan2PS5.”

Meme spread

It didn’t take long for the 19 inches of Venom meme to go viral as people made dirty jokes about the phrase. The character’s signature long tongue added to the NSFW jokes. To their credit, PlayStation UK stood by the tweet, which is still live on their X account to this day.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man fans and meme posters got a lot of mileage out of the meme. Anytime the number 19 innocuously comes up in the fandom, a joke about the phrase is sure to follow.

Marvel Rivals

The 19 Inches of Venom meme got a special shout-out in Marvel Rivals with the 19 Inches of Venom mod, also known as Nude Venom. The mod allows the playable character to appear with a very NSFW addition.

19 Inches of Venom Meme examples

