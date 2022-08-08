‘It’s no longer safe to eat food prepared by others’: Woman says Zaxby’s served her fried paper with her fried chicken order

A TikToker has gone viral after claiming that, in addition to fried chicken, they received something unexpected in their order from Zaxby’s—fried paper.

In a video with over 14 million views, user Jenai (@jenaimeints) shows the alleged fried paper alongside her basket of chicken.

“I cannot make this up. I went to get my chicken—it’s paper,” she says in the video. “They literally fried fucking paper.”

“They are not about to like me,” Jenai says of Zaxby’s.

In the comments, some users speculated that what she was seeing was not paper, but instead chicken skin.

“Not me thinkin it was some crispy chicken skin,” one user wrote.

“That ain’t paper it’s the skin,” another added.

However, other users were quick to contest this.

“That’s literally paper idk why people think it’s skin,” a commenter stated.

“If you guys don’t think that’s paper it’s cuz you ain’t ever work in fast food,” another user shared. “That’s parchment paper lol.”

Additional users recalled the Jollibee fried towel incident, in which a woman in the Philippines received a deep-fried towel in place of chicken. The location was closed for several days following the incident, according to Mashable.

Above all, users simply made jokes about Jenai’s predicament.

“That’s them plant based strips,” a commenter wrote.

“Just add that pink sauce on it,” a second joked.

“With some canes sauce I wouldn’t even notice,” a TikToker admitted.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jenai via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message and contacted Zaxby’s via email.

Today’s top stories