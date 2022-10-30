‘We have been Zara’d’: Indie clothing designer claims Zara ripped off his design to sell t-shirts

Over the years, fast-fashion chain Zara has been accused on numerous occasions of stealing designs from smaller creators.

In 2016, indie creator Tuesday Bassen went viral after claiming that Zara stole a series of pin and patch designs from her, a claim Zara denied. This led to a series of other creators alleging that Zara also stole their work without proper credit nor payment.

Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that he too has been “Zara’d.”

In a video with over 174,000 views, TikTok user and Every Other Thursday brand founder Ethan Glenn (@ethantglenn) claims that Zara had copied the brand’s name and the font of one of its pieces.

“Today on the shelf at Zara in London, we have been Zara’d,” he says in the video. The video shows an alleged shirt from Zara reading “Every Other Sunday” in a serif font. Glenn then shows a hat on his brand’s website that he says has been out for a year and a half. The hat reads “Every Other Thursday,” the brand’s name, in a similar serif font.

Glenn then goes on to question why the brand opted to change the phrase to “Every Other Sunday,” as the new phrase has no apparent meaning (Glenn explained in a later video that the “every other Thursday” referenced by his brand name represents a typical bi-weekly pay cycle).

“The real question is, what does ‘Every Other Sunday’ mean?” he asks. “That just sounds dumb.”

Commenters were quick to support Glenn in his fight against Zara, with many saying that capturing Zara’s attention was a sign of Glenn’s success.

“That’s when you know you’ve made it,” wrote one user.

“YOU GOT ZARA’d !!! Honestly just shows how far you’ve come,” another agreed.

Others noted that Glenn’s brand name sounds better than Zara’s take on the title.

“It doesn’t flow like Thursday don’t worry,” a commenter stated.

“Nothing can compare to how good the name every other thursday sounds,” echoed a second.

Further users stated that Glenn should pursue legal action.

“SUE TO GET THAT DREAM HOUSE AND CONVERTIBLE G WAGON!!!!!” suggested a commenter.

“HIT EM WITH THE CEASE AND DESIST,” an additional TikToker advised.

However, Glenn addressed these comments in a comment of his own, writing, “Y’all it’s just funny, no one’s suing anybody relax.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Glenn and Zara via email.