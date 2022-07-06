‘I gave myself the ick eating a packed lunch’: Young workers are ashamed to take their own lunches to work, sparking debate

A video of a woman sharing her embarrassment of bringing a lunch from home to her workplace went viral on TikTok, with many people relating to the original poster.

Cassia Baert (@queencassi0peia) posted a video of herself eating in her office cubicle. The text overlay on the video reads, “Why does eating lunch u brought from home feel so embarrassing. I’m in my most vulnerable state. Sometimes my coworker asks what I have and I have to announce bologna sandwich.”

The video has been viewed 1.4 million times since it was posted on July 1. Many commenters were able to relate to Baert’s feelings of embarrassment.

“The most embarrassing part is carrying my lunch bag into work like a 3rd grader,” one person shared.

Baert agreed, “YES idk how to bring in my lunch without being humiliated.”

Another commenter wrote, “Literally the sound of the Tupperware lid clicking back when I’ve finished makes me want to quit my job.”

“I brought pizza wrapped in foil today it was humiliating,” a third shared.

“Opening up my tin foil wrapped sandwich in a small silent office is one of the most degrading experiences,” a fourth said.

Other people disagreed.

One commenter said, “Wait i never feel embarrassed??? i always feel bad for them bc my food looks better (to me).”

Baert replied, saying, “Unfortunately I don’t know how to cook a nice meal.”

Another commenter said, “I refuse to feel embarrassed. You’re saving good money!!”

“Been eating lunch like this for a long time and saving money is a win,” a second agreed.

