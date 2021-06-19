‘They boutta catch a case’: TikToker claims she found glass shard in Yoo-hoo bottle

A TikTok user recently claimed she found a large glass shard in her Yoo-hoo chocolate milk bottle.
In the clip, the user, @_nathaliaisme_, proceeds to pour the contents of a Yoo-hoo chocolate milk down the drain; at first, the milk looks normal but then a large glass shard and brown specks fall out.
“Yoo-hoo said let’s help a college student pay her tuition because they boutta catch a case,” she captioned the video. “Literally I am disgusted omg.”
Commenters were similarly grossed out.
“GIRL U BETTER SUE THEM FOR EVERYTHING THEY GOT,” one user wrote.
“The way I down yoohoo I would have never seen that and died on the spot,” another wrote.
“I love yoohoo too, now I’m going to have to check it [every time] thanks,” said a third.
In a follow-up video, @_nathaliaisme_ claims she bought the bottle at a gas station.
She also says that a Yoo-hoo spokesperson reached out to her on Twitter and a representative for the company offered to send her coupons for the inconvenience.
“They had me send videos and pictures that I took,” she said. “I’m just waiting for them to get back to me.”
The Daily Dot reached out to Yoo-hoo for comment.
Today’s top stories
|TikToker exposes nurse’s ‘hateful’ videos, allegedly gets him fired
|‘Of course people are going to break down under these conditions’: Viral photo of McDonald’s worker’s ‘quitting’ sign sparks debate
|Karen almost ‘ruins’ beach proposal in viral TikTok
|Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.