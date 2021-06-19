yoohoo-milk-glass-tiktok

‘They boutta catch a case’: TikToker claims she found glass shard in Yoo-hoo bottle

'The way I down yoohoo I would have never seen that.'

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

Internet Culture

Published Jun 19, 2021   Updated Jun 19, 2021, 11:18 am CDT

A TikTok user recently claimed she found a large glass shard in her Yoo-hoo chocolate milk bottle. 

In the clip, the user, @_nathaliaisme_, proceeds to pour the contents of a Yoo-hoo chocolate milk down the drain; at first, the milk looks normal but then a large glass shard and brown specks fall out. 

@_nathaliaisme_

I feel this needed to be shared. #fyp #aseriseofunforturenteevents #yoohoo

♬ original sound – Nati

“Yoo-hoo said let’s help a college student pay her tuition because they boutta catch a case,” she captioned the video. “Literally I am disgusted omg.” 

Commenters were similarly grossed out. 

“GIRL U BETTER SUE THEM FOR EVERYTHING THEY GOT,” one user wrote. 

“The way I down yoohoo I would have never seen that and died on the spot,” another wrote.

“I love yoohoo too, now I’m going to have to check it [every time] thanks,” said a third.

In a follow-up video, @_nathaliaisme_ claims she bought the bottle at a gas station.

She also says that a Yoo-hoo spokesperson reached out to her on Twitter and a representative for the company offered to send her coupons for the inconvenience. 

@_nathaliaisme_

For people who have been asking what happened #fyp #yoohoo @drpepper

♬ original sound – Nati
“They had me send videos and pictures that I took,” she said. “I’m just waiting for them to get back to me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Yoo-hoo for comment.

*First Published: Jun 19, 2021, 11:13 am CDT

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

