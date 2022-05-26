‘Literally pointless’: Worker goes into empty office after being asked to experience company’s ‘culture,’ sparking debate

The pandemic quite possibly changed workplace culture for good.

At the beginning of the pandemic, many companies made the switch to a fully remote workplace. While some companies switched back to an in-person workplace as the pandemic wound down, others continued to allow employees to work from home. Some companies opted for a hybrid workplace.

On May 20, TikToker @resumeowls posted a video showing a person opening a door to an empty office space.

“‘Come into the office’ they said,” the text overlay, which seemingly aims to mock employers, reads. “‘Experience the culture’ they said.”

“Let me be remote! Not fooling anyone with your ‘culture,'” the caption of the video, which was viewed over 860,000 times, reads.

While the video is possibly staged—the TikTok account is run by “Two brothers creating hilarious and insightful videos about careers,” according to its bio—many viewers resonated with being pressured to go into the office by employers.

“I get asked to go in as it’s important. I turn up. It’s empty. So tell me again why I’m here,” one wrote, to which the TikToker said: “Literally pointless.”

“Realising now that most offices are cramped, miserable and deeply uninspiring. Why do I want to feel like a battery hen when I could be at home?” another questioned.

Others specifically called out how once they get to the office, they use programs that would allow them to work from home, like Microsoft Teams.

“Come into the office to sit on teams next to each other,” one said with a crying laughing emoji.

“Come in and do teams calls all day eh…. no,” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @resumeowls via TikTok comment.

