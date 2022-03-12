‘I mean they can be sick and still want to get food or drinks’: Worker puts co-worker on blast for calling out sick, showing up in drive-thru

A fast-food employee put their co-worker on blast for dropping by after calling out sick in a viral TikTok that has garnered 40,000 views on the platform.

In the video, @service_demon_alastor shows a car sitting in the drive thru as viewed from the restaurant’s kitchen, with a text overlay explaining that their coworker showed up to the establishment asking for drinks.

“When your coworker calls out sick then shows up in the fucking drive thru demanding eight drinks,” the text overlay on the video reads.

The video has since been removed from the platform.

Some viewers criticized the act of calling out sick, only to later show up to work.

“At least have the decency to stay away from work,” one commenter wrote.

“Get yo drinks elsewhere,” another commenter wrote. “There’s only one rule of calling out sick and they have violated it.”

Others criticized the poster for putting their co-worker on blast, stating that it’s not their business.

“Here’s an idea: she needed a mental health day,” one commenter wrote. “Stop being such a shitty coworker. It’s her time off, not yours.”

This isn’t a unique experience, according to viewers in the comments section.

“I’ve had a coworker call out right in front of me (on) the bus not realizing I was behind him,” one commenter wrote. “Then he saw me and asked if I heard him. Then told me not to tell (our) manager. Jokes on him I texted the manager before he told me that. He got fired after that.”

“Someone called out at my job and they tried to come thru the drive thru and my manager told them to leave and they didn’t get their food,” another said.

“Someone did this once and my manager handed them a write up for a ‘wrongful call out,'” a third commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @service_demon_alastor via Instagram direct message.

Today’s top stories: