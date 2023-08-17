‘He’s NEVER gonna forget you’: Woman steals freezer shelves and refills alcohol bottle with water to teach man ‘a lesson’

Keep an eye out if you’re inviting someone over to your house as a first date—or you might end up losing your microwave plate.

In a viral TikTok posted Monday, a creator advocates for teaching men “a lesson” by stealing inconvenient items out of their houses.

“Lets normalize rObbing men who invite us to their house as a ‘first date,’” the creator wrote in the caption.

The video shows her taking a microwave plate and freezer shelves and dumping a bottle of liquor down the drain—then refilling the bottle with water.

In the comments section, users suggested even pettier and more ridiculous items to steal, like can labels, air conditioning units, and drain stoppers.

“I would take the Roku remote and drive by and turn the tv off,” one commenter wrote under the video.

Others simply laughed at the absurdity of stealing someone’s microwave plate or fridge shelf.

“I was crying at the microwave plate I couldn’t even finish the video,” one person commented. “It’s such an inconvenience where do you even buy a replacement.”

“Nah cause where do you even buy individual refrigerator shelves,” another wrote.

Kalihla, 22, is the creator, musician, and digital marketer who posted the video. She told the Daily Dot she came up with the idea because men are often comfortable inviting women, even strangers, over to their residences.

She says that stealing random objects from their houses would teach them a lesson.

“Seriously they need to learn Stranger Danger is real,” one commenter wrote.

Kalihla clarified in a comment that the video was a skit. But she still believes there’s part of it that applies to real life.

She thinks some men underestimate the threat that unknown women can present inside their homes.

“Whenever you say that, you know, ‘I could be a serial killer,’ they’re not going to take this as something serious because you’re a lady,” the creator told the Daily Dot. “If it was a man, maybe it would have been different.

Commenters support her mission.

“It’s really a community service you’re offering,” one commenter wrote.

“And that was light work,” another added.