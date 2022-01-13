‘She probably know he lying’: Viral TikTok of woman sneaking child in through window after dad says he has COVID and can’t take care of them sparks debate

In a viral video, a man captures the mother of his children dropping off his kids despite the fact he told her he couldn’t watch them because he has COVID.

“I told her I got COVID and can’t get my kid… look what she did,” user @lav6ix14 wrote in an overlay on the TikTok.

The video shows a woman peeping through a window, into the house. She then picks up a child and puts them through the window. The child can be seen walking toward whoever is taking the video, presumably the father.

“BitterBabyMomma,” the creator captioned the video.

The video has 1.1 million views and over 4,000 comments, many debating if what the mom is doing is OK.

“On one hand she wrong,” one user says. “On the others still gotta work and parenting don’t stop when we get sick. On the foot… this is funny (I ran out of hands).”

Many had the woman’s back for dropping her kids off.

“My son’s dad always has covid on the weekends,” one woman said.

“This my man third-time sayin’ he got covid,” another user added. “She know you lyin’ now. Get the kids.”

“She know he don’t have COVID,” user @Mzkokojay7 said.

Others are concerned the mother would risk exposing her kids to COVID.

“So is nobody on his side at all,” Akkio questioned. “If he’s sick and has Covid why would she even think to bring them back to him to possibly get the kids sick too?”

“People really in the comments saying well if she had Covid she would have to take care of them well as a mom wouldn’t you not wanna expose your kids,” another person added.

The Daily Dot reached out to @lav6ix14 on Instagram for comment.

