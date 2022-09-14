‘She just open-hand punched me’: TikToker says woman punched her in the face for parking in her ‘reserved spot.’ The woman didn’t even own a vehicle

A Chicago woman says that a woman “punched” her in the face for allegedly parking in front of her “reserved” spots.

In the video posted by TikToker Allie (@alliexblue) on Sept. 13, she says that she parked “right outside” of her building to pick up her laundry when she was confronted by the woman. She flashes a picture of the incident report on the screen where the victim notice cites the incident as “battery.”

“I pulled over and put my hazards on right outside of my building because I put my laundry right by the door. I was away from my car for 30 seconds,” Allie explains. “When I came back, there was a woman, and she was saying that I can’t park there and those were permit spots that she pays for.”

Allie continues that she apologized and opened her car door to put her laundry in the back when the woman allegedly “slammed the door.”

“Luckily, there were a ton of people around because people jumped in and started recording. I was trying to explain to her that I was just going to leave and I spit a little bit like I was talking, and a little spit came out of my mouth,” Allie says in the clip. “She was like, ‘You spit on me,’ and she just open-hand punched me.”

She says that two women “stood up” for her and called the police after they got the woman off of her.

“Everyone around me gave witness statements and turns out that the spots that she was so mad about had been invalid for three years,” she says. “And never once has she personally paid for them because they’re free given by the city to a resident that used to live there.”

According to Allie, the woman who hit her “fled” the scene and the police couldn’t find her, although they confirmed that she lives in the building.

The video has amassed over 498,000 views as of Wednesday. In a follow-up video posted on Sept. 14, Allie says that she found out that the woman who hit her “fraudulently registered the spots under a deceased person’s name,” despite not owning a vehicle.

“To be honest, I feel very discouraged. I got a call from the police department this morning, and they let me know that they only have the first name as ‘Cookie’ and the last name is unknown,” she says. “Unfortunately, without a full name and date of birth, I will not be able to get a court date, a restraining order, or press charges in any way. They told me that my only other option is if I ever see her again to call 9-1-1.”

Allie says that the police “know her address” but discouraged her from proceeding with any charges, calling it a “waste of time.”

“I told my building and they didn’t really seem to care, but I think I might move,” Allie continues. “It kind of just feels like my only option.”

In the comments, users blasted the police department for being “lazy” and not helping Allie find the woman’s identity.

“Don’t let the cops discourage you. they legit tell you that because they don’t want to do their own work. You’ll get her name!” one commenter said.

“They literally know where she lives. that is pure laziness on the police’s part,” another wrote.

“Most police departments have a street listing with everybody’s name/address and date of birth… I don’t understand why they just don’t knock & ID?” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Allie via Instagram direct message.