A woman on TikTok exposed her “biggest hater” on the app in a now-viral video to her more than 10,000 followers.

The woman, known as Kaleigh (@kaleighbmullins) on TikTok, shared a video explaining how she discovered the anonymous man’s alleged real identity.

On TikTok, the hater’s account (@zpulseonfacebook) appears to be a regular account dedicated to video games. When Kaleigh looked up the account on Facebook, she realized that she has a mutual friend, a man named Steven, who liked the page.

@kaleighbmullins Reply to @zpulseonfacebook #greenscreen if you’re gonna be an anonymous troll online, at least do it right :) ♬ original sound – Kaleigh

At the time that Kaleigh recorded the TikTok, ZPulse’s Facebook page had a phone number linked to it. That phone number was linked to Steven’s CashApp, which Kaleigh appeared to be connected to.

Based on that evidence, Kaleigh deduced that Steven ran the TikTok account @zpulseonfacebook, which often leaves hateful comments on her videos.

Some of Steven’s alleged comments that Kaleigh shared in the video include “Mid from West Virginia,” “bottom bag shake” and “low mid and lower attitude.” (Mid has emerged online as TikTok slang that means something is subpar.)

In another comment addressed to Kaleigh, Steven wrote that he only follows her on TikTok for “laughter alone” and asked when her head got “so big.”

According to Kaleigh, her head may have grown when Steven allegedly started swiping up on all her Snapchat stories in 2017. Kaleigh shared several screenshots of the alleged Snapchat messages, which show Steven seeming to shower Kaleigh with compliments.

In the video, Kaleigh said she only ever replied to Steven on Snapchat to thank him for the compliments, but she eventually stopped replying at all.

“I did see that you’ve been talking about God and being a Christian a lot lately, so maybe you can find something in the Bible to help you with rejection,” Kaleigh said in the video. She also said that she emailed his work about his behavior.

As of Monday, the TikTok video received nearly 60,000 views. In the video’s caption, Kaleigh wrote, “if you’re gonna be an anonymous troll online, at least do it right :)”

Viewers commended Kaleigh for exposing Steven and shutting him down.

“nobody ever survives a ‘this you?'” one viewer commented on the video.

“Yoooo love a ‘this u?’ post,” another viewer commented.

One viewer wrote, “sis you did an amazing job.”

Some viewers said Steven seems “obsessed” with Kaleigh and that he dug his own grave by leaving a social media trail.

“he is obsessedddddddd,” one TikToker said.

Another TikToker wrote, “Man dug his own grave.”

“Lmmfaooooooooo … dude is hurt. People really do send hate comments when you stop replying. Like calm down Joe Goldberg,” one viewer commented, referencing the obsessive psycopath character Joe Golberg in the TV show You.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to the alleged user, Steven, via Facebook Messenger.

