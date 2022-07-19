Woman confronts man allegedly sneaking through the yard to approach her daughter, sparking debate

A TikToker posted two videos of security camera footage of a man walking toward their daughter while she plays in the yard and her mother confronting him, sparking debate in the comments.

In the first video posted by TikToker Marshall Shuman (@theshuddah) on Friday, security camera footage shows a man in a white shirt walking slowly toward his daughter, who was playing in front of a play set while his girlfriend was cleaning the porch a few yards away.

“Stranger enters my yard without permission! Goes straight for my kid,” text overlay on the clip reads.

The first video has amassed over 14 million views as of Tuesday and is captioned, “We need a fence… In my own backyard my family isn’t safe. Everyone is ok.”

Shuman posted a part two video on Saturday, showing security footage of the mother confronting the man for “trespassing.” When she asks the man what he is doing, he says that he is “trying to get somewhere.”

“You don’t need to cut through my private property while my daughter is in our yard. Get out now,” she says in the clip. “I’m calling the police.”

In a comment, Shuman says that the man “walked past two posted no trespassing signs” upon entering the yard.

The follow-up video has reached over 3.1 million views, with commenters debating whether the man posed a danger to their daughter.

“If he needed to make that cut through so bad he should’ve made his presence known so she doesn’t assume he’s there with ill intent,” one user wrote.

“He was heading straight to that baby not cutting through,” another said.

“‘Trying to get somewhere’ is a hell of a sketchy answer…” a third added.

Other users notice that there was a gap in the footage between both clips, saying that they didn’t see the man approach the child. A few commenters also criticized her for saying she would call the police, implying that it was because the man was Black.

“We need to see the whole video, it looks like he’s just passing through the yard as a shortcut when you don’t show the guy near the child,” one user pointed out.

“You’re calling the police cuz someone cut through [your] yard??,” another asked.

However, many commenters back up the mother for calling the man out for trespassing, saying that there is “no such thing as overreacting” when a parent is protecting their child.

“Not y’all blaming her in pt1 for not noticing and now blaming her in pt2 for “overreacting”? They make sidewalks, don’t cut through someone’s backyard,” a commenter said.

“Ppl looking for a target will go after quiet ones. Good job standing up for the both of you and letting him know that it isn’t okay,” another wrote.

“Those saying she’s overreacting, she’s home alone with her young daughter. ANY mother would be scared of a man coming up to THEIR HOME when alone,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Shuman via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories