‘Sound like you walking into Rikers’: Woman has to leave park because men catcall her so intensely while she works out

A woman has sparked discussion on TikTok after posting a video showing her getting catcalled at a Wingate Park in Brooklyn. The catcalling is so intense that the woman decides to leave the park.
The video shows Jax (@justjax2u) walking through the park, which she says she was told to visit by a friend. In the background, numerous people yell at her and make comments toward her.
Her TikTok currently has over 1.4 million views.
@justjax2u #Brooklyn ♬ original sound – JUSTJAX2U
“My friend told me to work out at this park. It’s a definitely fucking no,” she says at the beginning of her video. “It’s a no.”
She later posted a follow-up video of her leaving the park, where similar catcalling can be heard.
@justjax2u Brooklyn girls don’t scare too easily but i sure was intimidated 🤷🏻♀️… @legendarybrolygainz everyone thinks you were trying to have me set up today. #brooklyn #parkfitness #wingatepark #yo ♬ original sound – JUSTJAX2U
“Brooklyn girls don’t scare too easily but i sure was intimidated,” she wrote in the caption of the second video. In the comments section, Jax detailed that she was a New York native “born at kings county… and raised in Bedstuy.”
Commenters first questioned the friend who suggested the park to Jax.
“This is definitely not suggestion from a friend,” one user wrote.
“So your friend told you to work out at the PRISON YARD!!????” another questioned.
To these comments, Jax responded that this friend was a man “so his reception is quite different from mine.”
She also shared that being catcalled is a common issue for women throughout New York.
“NYC is known globally for this nonsense,” she explained in a comment. “Women learn to navigate around it but it’s super prevalent particularly in [Brooklyn].”
Many other commenters chastised the men for engaging in such a behavior.
“I don’t think they understand that this is extremely threatening for some women,” a commenter wrote. “We don’t enjoy it.”
“The fact men don’t think this is a problem,” another claimed.
Above all, users were surprised that the catcalling was so intense.
“Immediately no,” a TikToker stated. “Sound like you walking in to Rikers.”
“Men live in a different world and this just proves it,” another wrote.
The Daily Dot reached out to Jax for comment via email.
