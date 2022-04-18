‘I can’t believe she put this on a public platform’: White woman writes ‘lots of chocolate’ on caption of photo with Black boyfriend’s family

A white woman photographed with her Black boyfriend’s family wrote in the caption that she was “filling [her] easter basket with joy and lots of chocolate.”

A screenshot of the woman’s Instagram post was shown in a TikTok from Anya Jovita (@anyajovita). By Monday, Jovita’s TikTok about the caption had been viewed over 23,000 times.

“I can’t believe she put this on a public platform,” Jovita wrote in the video’s caption.

In the video’s comments section, Jovita said that she knows the white woman well enough to say that the caption was meant to convey the message that Jovita picked up on. “She’s sweet but can be tone deaf,” Jovita commented on the TikTok.

Jovita also doubled down on her interpretation of the caption. “1. There was no candy in any pics 2. You don’t eat joy 3. The ‘lots,'” she wrote.

“Not a single piece of candy in ANY picture she posted,” Jovita added.

Many commenters were as “flabbergasted” as Jovita commented saying she was.

“He’s in the sunken place,” @yaniemami commented, referencing Jordan Peele’s horror film Get Out.

“Yea no no no no, don’t say that,” @kiontucker wrote.

“THE NERVE,” @scrambledeggsnrice commented.

Another commenter focused on another element of the woman’s caption: the bunny emoji.

“The bunny emoji adding layers to this,” @gigixoxox0 commented.

