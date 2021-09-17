‘Girl you are about to get free tuition’: Teacher allegedly writes racist comment on TikToker’s essay about her grandmother being a slave

A student shared via TikTok a racist comment her teacher allegedly left her on an essay about her maternal grandmother’s life in slavery.

Her white teacher apparently wrote in a comment on the essay: “I know you wish you could have worked in the fields growing up.”

The TikTok video that featured the essay and comment was posted on Sept. 17, but it has since been made private.

“Should I light her up?” the TikToker wrote in the video’s caption. She also hashtagged the video “Microaggressions101.”

Commenters on the video were furious on the TikToker’s behalf.

“That’s a MACRO aggression,” commented @peggeroni.

“There’s really no context to that statement that would make it sound better,” wrote @bottledeposit in response to commenters saying that it’s not mathematically possible for the TikToker’s grandmother to be a slave. (The TikToker later clarified that her grandmother was a sharecropper in the comments.)

Others told the TikToker to report the comment to her school’s dean and administration. Commenter @billiebillieb even tagged @auntkaren0, asking her to “do the thing.” “Aunt Karen” is a popular TikToker who exposes racist people and refers to herself as “TikTok’s Favorite Karen.”

The top comment, however, is about what might come of the teacher’s comment.

“Girl you are about to get free tuition,” wrote @madisummer21.

The TikToker did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

