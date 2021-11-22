White high school student filmed throwing phone at Black substitute teacher

A white student in Texas smacked her Black substitute teacher and threw a phone at her before storming out of the classroom—and it was all caught on video by a classmate.

It appears the teacher was calling security or administrators on the girl when the teen walks up and tries to click a button to hang up the call. The teacher attempts to gently move the girl’s hand away when the teen hits her on the arm.

The video comes from Castleberry School District, in Forth Worth, Texas.

“Oh no no no no no no,” the teacher said as she approached the student.

“Deal with me,” the white girl responds.

“You touched me, I did not touch you,” the teacher said then appeared to leave the classroom for a few seconds to get back up from the hallway.

During the seconds that she was away, the girl picked up the phone and called her mom. The teacher then attempted to get her to stop, but the girl starts yelling that she’s “calling her momma.” “You ain’t about to fuck me up bitch.”

The masked teacher looks at the class in disbelief and shakes her head.

On the phone with her mom, she tells her she needs to get picked up “now.”

“You wanna talk to her? Because she’s Black and she’s fucking pissing me off right now,” the student says. She proceeds to throw the phone at the teacher, aiming for her upper body or head but misses. The phone lands somewhere on the desk with a hollow thud.

The teacher calmly places the phone back where it belongs as the girl storms out of the classroom. It’s unclear whether her mom agreed to pick her up.

The minute-long video was reposted on the popular Reddit thread r/PublicFreakout. It has more than 19,400 upvotes and more than 2,500 comments.

People in the comments section are disgusted by the girl’s racist behavior and also commended the teacher’s handling of the situation.

“If I were her I’d be extremely embarrassed to even think to act like that in front of the other classmates. That’s not something anyone will soon forget,” read the top comment from user u/RedS3V.

“I work in special education and have worked with kids with severe behavior issues. This sub is a fucking pro with her non-reactions. Not sure how familiar she is with this class, but this might have been the best course of action to not have that girl escalate more,” said u/joantheunicorn.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the school district said that it was “greatly disturbed” by the incident and that it handed the matter over to law enforcement. It also commended the teacher for staying calm throughout the incident.

The Daily Dot reached out to Castleberry ISD for comment via email but got an automatic response stating the district is closed from Nov. 22 to the 26 for the Thanksgiving break.

