‘Stay away from the damn Chevy Cruises’: Car seller shares what cars you shouldn’t buy at the dealership

In a viral video, TikTok user and car seller KeShawn (@lifewithkey_) shared his list of the ten worst cars customers should avoid at a dealership.

“Here’s a list of ten cars you should never buy at a dealership,” he said to start the video.

At the top of the list was the Chevrolet Cruze. According to the TikToker, these cars are “always breaking down” and have transmission and oil issues.

“Ain’t shit cruising about these,” KeShawn said.

Next was the Chevrolet Equinox. KeShawn said that they have “tons” of electrical, air conditioning, and transmission issues. After the Equinox was the Jeep Patriot. The TikToker described the Patriot as a “massive oil leak waiting to happen.” He also said that the windows and other features are “never working,” and that customers would likely have issues with their sunroof.

KeShawn followed up with the Dodge Dart. He claimed that these typically “sound funny” and have “tons of transmission issues.”

“You need to dart the hell away from this,” he said.

The Ford Fiesta fell in the middle of the list. KeShawn said that despite its name, there are “no type of parties going on with [it].”

“It’s going to stay in the shop,” he said. “The only one that’s gonna be happy is your mechanic.”

KeShawn evaluated Range Rovers next. From electrical to suspension, Range Rovers have more issues than any other vehicle the TikToker is familiar with. He also said they were bound to have problems regardless of whether customers purchased them new or used.

The seventh spot was reserved for any Audi, BMW, or Mercedes-Benz car with over 100,000 miles. The TikToker claimed that between possible water pump, radiator, alternator, and electrical issues, the luxury vehicles would wind up sitting in the shop because they’d be incapable of running.

“Save yo damn money,” he said.

The Ford Focus was next. KeShawn said they “give you more problems than you can imagine” and are often “found on the road dead.”

“It’s so cheap, but there’s always something going wrong,” he said. “Stay away.”

Infiniti vehicles with “InTouch” dual display touch screens took the ninth spot. The TikToker questioned why the system needed two screens, especially since the screen with the rearview camera is “always super dingy-looking.” He said he hated the system and was sure viewers would too.

Last but not least was the Jeep Wrangler. According to KeShawn, these cars “aren’t that bad,” but they made the list because they are “super unpredictable.”

“You gotta really be cautious with this one,” he concluded.

In an email interview with the Daily Dot, KeShawn shared that he has worked at a car dealership for four years. He did not wish to disclose the name of the company.

“I made my list based off of cars I’ve seen break down, my comment section based off what they drive and also statistics that you can find online about these cars,” he wrote.

The video amassed 2.4 million views as of Jan. 18. In the comments section, many users agreed with KeShawn and shared their experiences with the cars he mentioned.

“I loved my ford focus but i had to get rid of her after 2 years cause it just kept having so many problems,” one viewer commented.

“Fr I have a chevy cruze and I hate it it broke down and left me stranded more than once,” a second shared.

“I feel attacked, my bmw just casually chilling at the shop for a month,” another wrote.