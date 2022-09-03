‘I’ve been sitting here for 10 minutes listening to y’all argue’: Wendy’s drive-thru customer says she couldn’t get her food because workers were fighting

A Wendy’s drive-thru customer in Fort Wayne, Indiana, says employees had her “messed up” when they made her wait in line for her order because they were arguing.

The customer Brooklyn (@brooklyninspiress) shared a video of her exchange with Wendy’s employees on TikTok saying her food was cold when she eventually got it. The employees did not seem inclined to remake the order or refund her money, as the TikToker requested.

In the video, the TikToker says she had been waiting in the Wendy’s drive-thru for several minutes but couldn’t get her food because she saw and heard employees arguing. She says she had been honking her car horn for the last three minutes but didn’t get a response.

At that point, she honks her car horn again, which prompts an employee to finally open the drive-thru window.

“I just want my money back,” she tells the employee. “I don’t know what y’all got going on in there, but can somebody give me a refund?”

The employee says something unintelligible, and the customer warns him she doesn’t want the food anymore if it’s cold and asks for a refund again. In the video, Brooklyn raises her voice, sounding annoyed at how long she’s had to wait for service.

“Disclaimer: I definitely stepped out of character, should’ve been the bigger person and was wrong at times, but they really tried to play me,” the video’s on-screen text says.

The employee hands Brooklyn her order as she tells him that she’s heard them arguing for the last 10 minutes, and she’s going to want a refund if her food is cold. She reaches into the bag to check the temperature of her order, which seems to be cold.

“Whatever you’re mad about in there, it’s not at me,” the customer snaps. “But y’all been arguing for 10 minutes, and my food’s been sitting here for five minutes. I’m not trying to be rude or disrespectful, but I didn’t appreciate the way you was rude. So who’s your manager on duty?”

The employee doesn’t seem to make any effort to summon his manager, and Brooklyn continues to ask to speak to them. The employees then close the drive-thru window, and the customer says she’s not leaving the line until she gets her refund.

Another employee comes to the window and tells the customer to just talk to him. She asks if he’s the manager, and he says no.

“I’m not leaving until y’all give me my money back,” Brooklyn says. “The manager needs to come and be a manager and talk to me.”

The new employee replies, “Can I be real? I’m really good at customer service, and I don’t know what’s going on. But I can personally call corporate.”

The customer cuts him off, saying she doesn’t need him to personally call corporate — she needs the manager to come and be a manager. She calls them out for not offering to remake her cold food or give her a refund, which is all she’s asking for.

Viewers supported Brooklyn in the video’s comments, saying she should have gotten a refund.

“it would have been faster to just give her the refund,” one viewer commented.

“Remake your food? I wouldn’t want them to remake anything for me. Give me back my money,” a second viewer commented.

A third said, “As a fast food worker I fully support you sitting there until you got a refund.”

Other viewers reassured the TikToker her response was justified, even though she seemed self-conscious about how upset she got.

“Honestly, you were so respectful. I’m taking notes with how patient you were,” one user said.

“No curse word at all , love that,” another user wrote.

Someone else commented, “You had every right to say something. Yesss. Nothing you said was wrong.”

The TikToker continues asking for a refund in a follow-up video, seemingly having run out of patience. In another video, the customer says that the police were on their way, seemingly having been called by the employees.

“I’m leaving when the police tell me to,” she says in the clip. “At this point, yeah it’s pride, I probably could leave, and I’m a Christian I probably should take the high road, but absolutely not.”

While still waiting in line, one of the employees hands Brooklyn a receipt that has a number on the back “for corporate.” The employee tells her to “have a nice day,” but still the customer insists on waiting, at least until the police arrive.

Eventually, the police arrive and the TikToker apologizes, saying she is sorry he is wasting his valuable time dealing with “terrible customer service and an angry customer.” The police then ask her to pull off to the side so they could talk. In another video, Brooklyn says the officer was “nice and compassionate,” and urged her to send all the recorded footage to corporate so she could get her money back.

In a follow-up video, Brooklyn explains that she still has not received a refund, but she plans to dispute the issue to hold the company accountable.

“They need to be held accountable,” she says in the video. “I don’t wish ill on anyone. I’m not saying I want any of those people to be fired. I don’t want bad for anybody, but I do believe they should be held accountable.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Wendy’s via email.